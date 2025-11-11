Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle to benefit True Patriot Love Foundation

MONTREAL – Habs fans taking a chance to win Tuesday’s 50/50 jackpot will guarantee support for a good cause on Remembrance Day.

In honor of Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11, the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre and online will exceptionally benefit True Patriot Love Foundation (Les Fleurons Glorieux).

Fans across Quebec aged 18 years and over can buy raffle tickets between 5:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting lfg5050.com and selecting from the four purchasing options.

As with regular 50/50 raffles at the Bell Centre which support the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, on Tuesday night, one lucky participant will win half of the total jackpot while the other half will go to a worthy cause.

True Patriot Love Foundation is Canada’s foundation for the military community, supporting Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families through grants, research, and advocacy to improve well-being, inspire recovery, strengthen families, and foster community connection.

The foundation has disbursed $50 million in funds to over 44,000 beneficiaries; notably, it’s estimated that one in four military families experience issues with personal wellbeing and mental health.

In addition to the special 50/50 raffle, Military Appreciation Night will feature a ceremonial puck drop by Corporal (Ret’d) Anne McNamara and Flying Officer (Ret’d) Howard McNamara—two centenarians and Veterans of the Second World War—a performance of the national anthems and a flag party composed of members from Les Fusiliers Mont Royal, and more.