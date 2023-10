MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced today that forward Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery in New York (Hospital for Special Surgery). The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Marx and a full recovery is expected before the start of next season.

The 22-year-old Canadian forward recorded two assists in two games this season. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound centerman sustained a knee injury during the game on October 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks.