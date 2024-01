BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Joshua Roy has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old winger was recalled by the Canadiens on Jan. 12. and made his NHL debut one day later against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre.

Roy scored his first NHL goal and added one assist during his six-game stint with Montreal. He has registered 30 points (12G, 18A) in 34 outings with the Rocket this season.