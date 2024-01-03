Josh Anderson earns Molson Cup honor for December

MONTREAL – Forward Josh Anderson is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of December.

Anderson was selected first star of the game once (Dec. 16 against the Islanders) and third star of the game on three occasions (Dec. 4 against Seattle, Dec. 18 in Winnipeg and Dec. 22 in Chicago). In 13 games in December, the winger led the team with six goals and eight even-strength points, finishing the month with 9 points total.

A ceremony honoring the December Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.