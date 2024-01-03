Josh Anderson earns Molson Cup honor for December

The Habs forward led the team with six goals during the month

3238-01-Coupe-Molson_Anderson_11920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Forward Josh Anderson is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of December.

Anderson was selected first star of the game once (Dec. 16 against the Islanders) and third star of the game on three occasions (Dec. 4 against Seattle, Dec. 18 in Winnipeg and Dec. 22 in Chicago). In 13 games in December, the winger led the team with six goals and eight even-strength points, finishing the month with 9 points total.

A ceremony honoring the December Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

News Feed

MTL@DAL: Game recap

MTL@DAL: Game recap
CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7

CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7
Updates from morning skate – Jan. 2

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 2 
MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@DAL: What you need to know
MTL@TBL: Game recap

MTL@TBL: Game recap
Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup 

Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup
MTL@TBL: What you need to know

MTL@TBL: What you need to know
MTL@FLA: Game recap

MTL@FLA: Game recap
MTL@FLA: What you need to know

MTL@FLA: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29 

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29 
MTL@CAR: Game recap

MTL@CAR: Game recap
Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 

Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 
MTL@CAR: What you need to know

MTL@CAR: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Dec. 27

Updates from practice - Dec. 27
World Juniors: What you need to know

World Juniors: What you need to know
MTL@CHI: Game recap

MTL@CHI: Game recap
RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans

RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans
Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game

Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game