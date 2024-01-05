Hutson, Fowler win gold at World Juniors

Hutson recorded six assists and a plus-8 differential, while averaging 23:58 of time on ice in seven games for the Stars and Stripes. Following Friday’s triumph, the defenseman was named to the tournament’s all-star team. The 19-year-old, in his sophomore season at Boston University, was also selected as one of the Americans’ top 3 players of the championship following Thursday’s semifinal win over Finland.

Fowler, a freshman goalie at Boston College, played in three games at the World Juniors. He posted a 2.59 goals-against average, to go along with a .889 save percentage.

Owen Beck (Canada) – who won a gold medal in 2023 – and Filip Mesar (Slovakia) were held off the podium at this year’s event.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Cover photo credit: Chris Tanouye/IIHF