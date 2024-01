MONTREAL – Defenseman Gustav Lindström was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Lindström played four games with the Laval Rocket and 14 with the Canadiens in 2023-24, following the trade involving defenseman Jeff Petry that brought him to Montreal in August.