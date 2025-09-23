Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger join Toronto Tempo ownership group

TORONTO — Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger — two of the most influential figures in sport in Quebec and across Canada — have joined the Toronto Tempo’s ownership group, the team announced today.

Molson, Owner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe CH, has spent more than a decade at the helm of one of the most storied franchises in hockey history. A respected leader in both sport and business, he has guided the Canadiens organization through transformative growth, cementing its legacy as one of the most renowned brands in professional sports.

"I am truly honoured and thankful to join the WNBA's expansion in Toronto, alongside an inspiring ownership group, which includes sports and business leaders such as Serena Williams and Larry Tanenbaum," said Molson. "This project carries deep personal significance, as I have always been a believer in women's sport and the support and visibility it deserves. I am excited to bring WNBA games to fans across Canada, and we are confident that Montreal, a city renowned for its rich sporting culture, will show up and embrace the league."

Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH, oversees the business and entertainment operations of the Montreal Canadiens, the Laval Rocket, and the leading live event producers evenko and l’Équipe Spectra. Widely regarded as one of the most powerful women in Canadian sport, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the Canadiens’ brand, and in expanding the team’s cultural impact well beyond the rink.

“I am very proud and excited to announce my personal involvement as part of the ownership group of the very first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said Bélanger. "The WNBA embodies excellence in women's professional sport. This commitment represents not only a privilege to be part of a movement that goes beyond the game, but also a unique opportunity to support and elevate women’s sports across Canada.”

Bélanger and Molson join a powerhouse roster of Tempo owners that includes Larry Tanenbaum, Serena Williams, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, and Lilly Singh. This group of trailblazers brings together a wealth of experience from the worlds of sport, entertainment, and business.

“Since day one, we’ve said that the Tempo will be Canada’s team,” said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. “Adding two of Quebec’s most venerated sports leaders to our ownership group is a powerful testament to this vision. Geoff and France bring exceptional expertise in leading world-class sports organizations. I’m confident that their leadership will help elevate our performance on the court, strengthen our connection with fans across the country, and build a lasting legacy that embodies the very best of Canadian sport.”

The Tempo also confirmed today that the team will play two regular-season games at Montreal’s Bell Centre in 2026. Dates for the games, which will be presented by the Tempo’s Founding Partners, CIBC and Sephora, will be confirmed as part of the WNBA’s 2026 season schedule release. Fans can sign up here to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Tempo hosting Tempo Live, the team’s signature community event, that took place in Montreal this past weekend. The free two-day celebration of basketball, including interactive games, community clinic, panels, prizes and exclusive merchandise drops, was held on September 13 and 14.

More information about the Tempo, including details on how to place a Season Ticket deposit and access the Tempo's merchandise store, is available at tempo.wnba.com.