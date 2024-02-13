Foundation hits jackpot at inaugural Dream Big Casino Night

MONTREAL – Habs players traded their hockey visors for card dealer visors for a night of gaming for a good cause on Thursday.

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hosted its inaugural Dream Big Casino Night at the Casino de Montréal, raising $162,483 to get local youths active.

Players, their spouses, coaches, management, and guests came dressed to the nines for the night out on the town. Habs captain Nick Suzuki and his girlfriend, Caitlin Fitzgerald, notably co-organized the event, in collaboration with lead sponsors Loto-Quebec and Air Canada.

“They’ve been a big support for us, and we wouldn’t have been able to pull it off without them,” said Suzuki of the corporate support the event garnered in its first year. “We’re here to support the Children’s Foundation; all the proceeds are going towards that, but we’re having a good time. All the guys are having fun with it.”

Thursday’s festivities started with a glammed up red-carpet entrance before moving to the main event upstairs where the Habs’ dealing talents were put to the test. The players rotated stations throughout the night, welcoming some 300 guests in attendance to Blackjack, Roulette, and War tables against a backdrop of live music.

“It’s another opportunity for us to be together in a different setting, and to continue to learn more about each other in a new environment,” explained Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson.