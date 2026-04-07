FLA@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Special 50/50 raffle benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society

A special edition of the Canadiens’ popular 50/50 raffle will benefit the Canadian Cancer Society on Tuesday, to help fund life-changing cancer research and support programs in Canada.

Fans in Quebec aged 18+ can purchase raffle tickets at the game, or online now at scc5050.com.

In addition to the 50/50 raffle, a special auction featuring items from this season’s Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 8, 2025, is currently online at canadiens.com/scc. Fans can place bids on unique memorabilia until April 11, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Congratulations UQTR Patriotes

The Patriotes de l'Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières men’s hockey team will be honored on the scoreboard during Tuesday's game, following a sixth national championship last month.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs’ eight-game win streak came to an end with a 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Sunday, the same day they booked their ticket to the playoffs. Following a day off, the Canadiens are gearing up for the final stretch of the regular season as they battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division against the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For their part, the Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday following a 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 2024 and 2025 defending Stanley Cup champions are looking to beat the Canadiens for the first time since February 29, 2024.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 30 @ FLA: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Jan. 8 vs. FLA: 6-2 MTL

Apr. 7 vs. FLA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki is only five points away from the 100-point career milestone. The Canadiens captain set new personal bests in assists (68) and points (95) in his seventh NHL season.

Meanwhile, Mackie Samoskevich has scored four goals in his last five games. The third-year forward is only four points shy of matching his career high of 31.

BY THE NUMBERS: CATS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: