Emil Heineman recalled from the Laval Rocket

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Emil Heineman has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old winger recently played his first NHL game, on Dec. 21 in Minnesota.

He has totaled two goals and four assists through 10 games with the Rocket so far during the 2023-24 season.

Heineman will join the Canadiens on Friday afternoon. His recall comes after the team announced on Thursday that forward Christian Dvorak will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Habs host the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre.