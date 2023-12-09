MTL@BUF: What you need to know

BUFFALO – The Canadiens’ weekend doubleheader opens on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in an all-Atlantic Division matchup.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens found themselves in a less-than-ideal situation playing catch up against a structurally sound Los Angeles team on Thursday. Despite outshooting their opponents 13-11 in the opening period, the Habs trailed by a pair heading into the intermission, which seemingly stopped any momentum they’d built from a relatively strong start to the game. From there, it was all L.A. The Kings opened a three, then four-goal lead and that’s how it ended – 4-0. Samuel Montembeault made 38 saves in the Montreal crease.

2. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Cayden Primeau as the Canadiens’ starting goalie against the Blue & Gold. Don't look at the stat sheet for the story of the 24-year-old's season to date. While the numbers might suggest otherwise, Primeau has shone in the blue paint for Montreal in four of his five starts and owns a 2-3-0 record, which he'll look to even in Buffalo.

3. Saturday marks the Canadiens’ first game outside of Quebec in the month of December and the team’s only contest away from home until their seven-game road trip from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3. As it stands, the Habs hold a 5-4-2 record on the road this season and are 3-1-0 in their last four. The Canadiens played at KeyBank Center earlier this season, where they registered a 3-1 win over the Sabres with goals from Justin Barron, Brendan Gallagher and Tanner Pearson.

4. Buffalo took care of business in Boston on Thursday, escaping TD Garden with a 3-1 win over the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson found twine for the Sabres, who snapped a four-game skid in the process. Peterka’s 20 points in 27 games in his sophomore season has him on pace to smash last year’s total of 32 in 77 for the Sabres look to even the season series at one apiece on Saturday night.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Habs fans can catch the game on CBC, Sportsnet 360 or TVA Sports, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.