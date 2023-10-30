CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

MONTREAL – A three-game Western-road swing is on the docket this week, but rest assured there are still many ways for you to stay connected with your Canadiens.

WE’LL TAKE COFFEE WITH A SIDE OF COFFEE

The Habs will keep us up late this week with a pair of 10:00 p.m. ET games.

First, the squad pays a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 30, before heading to Tempe for a tilt with the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday, Nov. 2. Watch both games on TSN2 or RDS.

The team will wrap up their week-long affair on the road with a pit stop in St. Louis to face the Blues at Enterprise Center at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4. Catch the action on Citytv or TVA Sports.

PAUL AND BRYSEN BYRON LIVE ON TWITCH

In honor of Halloween, the Byron’s will get spooky with us on Twitch for a gaming session on Tuesday, Oct. 31 as of 12:00 p.m. ET. Make sure to tune in on the Canadiens’ official Twitch account for a chance to win a prize.

MOLSON VIEWING PARTY THIS SATURDAY

Join us for the ultimate away game viewing experience with Molson on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Bell Centre La Cage location as the Habs take on the Blues! Canadiens alum Francis Bouillon and Mathieu Dandenault will be on site, and prizes will be up for grabs. The party starts at 6:00 p.m. ET, so make sure to be on time to get in on the fun!

50/50 RAFFLES AVAILABLE ONLINE

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation's 50/50 Lottery is open to fans aged 18 and over across Quebec. This season, the Foundation is making a splash at every Tricolore game, whether the team is on the road or at home. In addition to a grand prize draw at the end of each game at the Bell Centre, one lucky winner will receive an early bird prize at each of the Canadiens' away games. Get your raffle tickets now for a chance to get:

A personalized video featuring Samuel Montembeault (Prize will be drawn on Oct. 31 at 1:00 a.m. ET);

25,000 Club 1909 points (Prize will be drawn on Nov. 3 at 1:00 a.m. ET), or;

A Sports Experts gift card valued at $500 (Prize will be drawn on Nov. 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET)

FEELING LUCKY?

Contests from Bell, Loto-Québec, Ford and the Canadiens are currently open! Visit the Contests page on canadiens.com and enter for a chance to win prizes like an unparalleled escape room experience for four, a unique painting, a pair of tickets, and an orange Canadiens cap.

TRICOLORE SPORTS

It’s getting chilly outside, so make sure to gear up for the cold with 20% off tuques at Tricolore Sports this week. Use code TS-TUQUES20 to take advantage of this offer.*

*Offer is valid online only and expires Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Cannot be combined with any other offer.

ICYMI

Which Hab is the scariest? We got the guys to weigh in ahead of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.