CH Weekly: March 25 to 31

MONTREAL - The Canadiens will wrap up a five-game road trip before reuniting with their fans at the Bell Centre.

Here’s how to stay connected to the team this week:

EAST COAST BOUND

The Habs’ long road trip out West is coming to an end on Tuesday with a stop in Colorado. They’ll take on the Avalanche at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena.

COUNTRY MODE ACTIVATED 🤠

Yee-haw! The bleu-blanc-rouge are home in time for Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Thursday, Mar. 28. While game time against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, we encourage fans to show up as of 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a free outdoor concert at Canadiens plaza. Cowboy hats and boots are a must!

FIRST PEOPLES CELEBRATION NIGHT

The Habs will host the Carolina Hurricanes and First Peoples Celebration Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. During the evening, the Club will celebrate the diversity and richness of Indigenous cultures in Quebec through art, music and more.

CAP SEASON IS AROUND THE CORNER… 🧢

…which is great because Tricolore Sports is offering 25% off New Era hats designed by Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Use code PLAYERS at checkout to take advantage of this deal!

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an unforgettable experience at the Bell Centre for the last game of the season, courtesy of Skip The Dishes! To enter, simply place your SKIP order using the promo code HABS24 during the contest period, and you're automatically entered for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Prizes include tickets in the first row for the game on April 16 and a pregame dinner with a Canadiens Alumni. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Last week in Vancouver, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook were back where it all started in 2019.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Caufield learned more about the Bell Centre’s green initiatives by participating in a quiz about the the environment hosted by fellow teammate Kaiden Guhle.

Environment quiz with Slafkovsky, Caufield and Guhle

Finally, former Hab Jacob de la Rose took a walk down memory lane and looked back on his career in Montreal with NHL Europe.

