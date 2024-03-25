CH Weekly: March 25 to 31

MONTREAL - The Canadiens will wrap up a five-game road trip before reuniting with their fans at the Bell Centre.

Here’s how to stay connected to the team this week:

EAST COAST BOUND

The Habs’ long road trip out West is coming to an end on Tuesday with a stop in Colorado. They’ll take on the Avalanche at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena.

COUNTRY MODE ACTIVATED 🤠

Yee-haw! The bleu-blanc-rouge are home in time for Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Thursday, Mar. 28. While game time against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, we encourage fans to show up as of 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a free outdoor concert at Canadiens plaza. Cowboy hats and boots are a must!

FIRST PEOPLES CELEBRATION NIGHT

The Habs will host the Carolina Hurricanes and First Peoples Celebration Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. During the evening, the Club will celebrate the diversity and richness of Indigenous cultures in Quebec through art, music and more.

CAP SEASON IS AROUND THE CORNER… 🧢

FEELING LUCKY?

ICYMI

Last week in Vancouver, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook were back where it all started in 2019.