CH Weekly: Holiday edition – Dec. 18 to 31

MONTREAL – Season’s greetings, Habs fans.

With the holidays upon us, let’s take a look at what’s in store for the next two weeks.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Martin St-Louis' squad will be leading the life of nomads for the remainder of 2023 and beginning of the New Year with seven games in visiting team cities.

Monday, Dec. 18: Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 21: Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center at 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 22: Chicago Blackhawks at United Center at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 28: Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 30: Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 31: Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024: Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center at 8:00 p.m. ET

THE LAVAL ROCKET AT HOME

Looking for something to do during the holidays? Head over to Laval as the Rocket will play a trio of games on home ice.

Friday, Dec. 22: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Friday, Dec. 29: Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, Dec. 30: Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

CANADIENS SKILLS COMPETITION PRESENTED BY RONA

One of the best gifts to give the diehard Habs fans in your life are tickets to the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA. On Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, your favorite players will show off their talent in various skills challenges at the Bell Centre. Give the gift of hockey this holiday season!

TRICOLORE SPORTS AUCTION AND BOXING DAY DEALS

If you’re still looking for gift ideas or simply want to treat yourself, you can bid on a goal puck as part of the Canadiens Goal Pucks Auction. Hurry, you have until Dec. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET to place your bids.

If you want to take advantage of some great deals, Tricolore Sports will launch their Boxing Day Sale on Christmas Day! With deals starting at 30% off a selection of products, you won’t want to miss out so be sure to add this to your calendar. Sale ends on Dec. 27.

A PAW-SOME NEW FAN CLUB

The Canadiens recently launched a new fan club: the Canine Hockey Club, presented by Vet et Nous. The Canine Hockey Club (CHC) is the Official Dog Club of the Montreal Canadiens, so register your pup now to join the team and enjoy fun benefits like a membership kit, a photo on the ice and monthly contests!

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of RBC! Enter now for a chance to win an official Canadiens jersey, a skating session on the Bell Centre ice, a gift bag and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences.

