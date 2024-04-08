CH Weekly: April 2 to 7 

MONTREAL – Now that the eclipse has come and gone, all eyes are back on the Canadiens with three games on tab for the final full week of the NHL season.

FLYIN’ HIGH AT HOME

Time is running out on the Habs’ schedule, but particularly their time at home this year. Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers marks the team’s penultimate home game of the season, so don’t miss your chance to see your favorite players one last time before the sun sets on the hockey calendar. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Flyers @ Canadiens

ON ISLAND TIME

On island time, there are no schedules but on Long Island, there are. The Canadiens are scheduled to play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET to close out the season series. The Habs are 2-0-0 against the Isles in 2023-24.

TO THE NATION’S CAPITAL

Finally, to wrap up the week, Montreal travels to Canada's Nation’s Capital to take on the Senators on Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre.

END OF SEASON LIVESTREAM

The Habs’ annual End of Season Livestream returns on April 17 during the team’s locker clean out day at the CN Sports Complex. The live show will be led by Quebec personality Kevin Raphaël, who co-hosted the Media Day Livestream in September. As always, prizes will be up for grabs, so bring your questions, a positive attitude and enjoy the fun with your favorite players before they head their separate ways for the summer. Keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social media accounts for more details.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK

The Canadiens are celebrating the best fans in the NHL for a full week this April, with prizing being given away both in-arena and online courtesy of the team's partners. From April 9-16, daily prizes of $250+ will be offered as a way to say thank you for the unwavering support fans have shown throughout the 2023-24 campaign. All you have to do is enter once to be eligible for all seven days. Fans attending the games on April 9 and 16 will receive a scratch and win ticket (every ticket is a winner!). Make sure to follow the official Canadiens accounts on social media and check in throughout the week for bonus prizes.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an unforgettable experience at the Bell Centre for the last game of the season, courtesy of Skip The Dishes! To enter, simply place your SKIP order using the promo code HABS24 during the contest period, and you're automatically entered for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Prizes include tickets in the first row for the game on April 16 and a pregame dinner with a Canadiens Alumni. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Samuel Montembeault and Rafael Harvey-Pinard took their services to a Tim Horton’s drive-through to serve – and surprise – fans.