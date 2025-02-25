CAR@MTL: What you need to know

First of three meetings between Canes and Habs this season

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens open a two-game homestand on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

TSN2, RDS 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

With UFC 315 coming to the Bell Centre on May 10 — over a decade since the last Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Montreal — fans at the game can take a photo with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt in section 117 between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m.

In addition, dog trainer Alexandra Cote will entertain fans with an on-ice performance featuring her pups Tesla and Louka during the second intermission, presented by the Canine Hockey Club — the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens. The trio wowed the crowd their last time in the building.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

  • Standings: 7th in the Atlantic Division (57 pts), five points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference
  • Home record: 13-12-4
  • Last 10 games: 2-7-1
  • Streak: W1
  • Injuries: Kirby Dach (lower body) Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)
  • Call ups: Owen Beck (Monday)
  • Starting goalie vs. CAR: Samuel Montembeault

Carolina

  • Standings: 2nd in the Metropolitan Division (70 pts)
  • Road record: 12-14-3
  • Last 10 games: 5-4-1
  • Streak: L1
  • Injuries: William Carrier (lower body), Jesper Fast (neck)

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 25 vs. CAR

Mar. 28 @ CAR

Apr. 16 vs. CAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. On top of being one goal shy from matching his career best (28G in 2023-24), he’s also one point away from collecting 200. In 262 regular season games, the 24-year-old winger has registered 108 goals and 91 assists.

CAR: Andrei Svechnikov is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4 A) heading into tonight’s contest. The seven-year Hurricanes veteran is fourth in scoring behind Mikko Rantanen (67), Sebastian Aho (56), and Seth Jarvis (45).

BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS

Here’s how the Hurricanes and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Hurricanes 

📈 

Canadiens 

33-20-4 

RECORD 

26-26-5 

19.8% 

POWER PLAY 

21.1% 

85% 

PENALTY KILL 

81.5% 

3.28 

GOALS FOR/GAME 

2.91 

2.77 

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

3.40 

Rantanen (26) 

GOALS 

Caufield (27) 

Rantanen (41) 

ASSISTS 

Suzuki, Hutson (39) 

Rantanen (67) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (54) 

Chatfield (+28) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Suzuki (+4) 

Carrier (136) 

HITS 

Xhekaj (143) 

LINEUP NEWS

On Monday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Kirby Dach (lower-body injury) will not be in the lineup against the Hurricanes, while Samuel Montembeault will defend the cage for Montreal. The Habs are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

