CAR@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

With UFC 315 coming to the Bell Centre on May 10 — over a decade since the last Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Montreal — fans at the game can take a photo with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt in section 117 between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m.

In addition, dog trainer Alexandra Cote will entertain fans with an on-ice performance featuring her pups Tesla and Louka during the second intermission, presented by the Canine Hockey Club — the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens. The trio wowed the crowd their last time in the building.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

Standings: 7th in the Atlantic Division (57 pts), five points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

Home record: 13-12-4

Last 10 games: 2-7-1

Streak: W1

Injuries: Kirby Dach (lower body) Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

Call ups: Owen Beck (Monday)

Starting goalie vs. CAR: Samuel Montembeault

Carolina

Standings: 2nd in the Metropolitan Division (70 pts)

Road record: 12-14-3

Last 10 games: 5-4-1

Streak: L1

Injuries: William Carrier (lower body), Jesper Fast (neck)

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 25 vs. CAR

Mar. 28 @ CAR

Apr. 16 vs. CAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. On top of being one goal shy from matching his career best (28G in 2023-24), he’s also one point away from collecting 200. In 262 regular season games, the 24-year-old winger has registered 108 goals and 91 assists.

CAR: Andrei Svechnikov is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4 A) heading into tonight’s contest. The seven-year Hurricanes veteran is fourth in scoring behind Mikko Rantanen (67), Sebastian Aho (56), and Seth Jarvis (45).

BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS

Here’s how the Hurricanes and Canadiens match up by the numbers: