CAR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens open a two-game homestand on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
First of three meetings between Canes and Habs this season
WHEN
Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
With UFC 315 coming to the Bell Centre on May 10 — over a decade since the last Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Montreal — fans at the game can take a photo with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt in section 117 between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m.
In addition, dog trainer Alexandra Cote will entertain fans with an on-ice performance featuring her pups Tesla and Louka during the second intermission, presented by the Canine Hockey Club — the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens. The trio wowed the crowd their last time in the building.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Carolina
SEASON SERIES
Feb. 25 vs. CAR
Mar. 28 @ CAR
Apr. 16 vs. CAR
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. On top of being one goal shy from matching his career best (28G in 2023-24), he’s also one point away from collecting 200. In 262 regular season games, the 24-year-old winger has registered 108 goals and 91 assists.
CAR: Andrei Svechnikov is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4 A) heading into tonight’s contest. The seven-year Hurricanes veteran is fourth in scoring behind Mikko Rantanen (67), Sebastian Aho (56), and Seth Jarvis (45).
BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS
Here’s how the Hurricanes and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Hurricanes
📈
Canadiens
33-20-4
RECORD
26-26-5
19.8%
POWER PLAY
21.1%
85%
PENALTY KILL
81.5%
3.28
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.91
2.77
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.40
Rantanen (26)
GOALS
Caufield (27)
Rantanen (41)
ASSISTS
Suzuki, Hutson (39)
Rantanen (67)
POINTS
Suzuki (54)
Chatfield (+28)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+4)
Carrier (136)
HITS
Xhekaj (143)
LINEUP NEWS
On Monday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Kirby Dach (lower-body injury) will not be in the lineup against the Hurricanes, while Samuel Montembeault will defend the cage for Montreal. The Habs are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
