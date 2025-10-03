Canadiens & Mondelēz Canada Inc. announce multi-year partnership

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and Mondelēz Canada Inc. (“Mondelez Canada”) announced a new multi-year partnership beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season. The broad partnership includes in-arena experiences, contests, community impact initiatives across Quebec, and the introduction of Mondelēz Canada brands at the Bell Centre including OREO, Cadbury, Sour Patch Kids, and Maynard.

Starting with the regular season, Cadbury Dairy Milk will become the official sponsor of all goals scored by the Canadiens at home games throughout the regular season and playoffs, with brand assets integrated into scoreboard graphics and other digital platforms. Fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets, with full details to be shared on social channels. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Mini Eggs, and Caramilk products will be available at select concession stands in the arena.

The OREO brand will also take centre stage at the Bell Centre, which will feature OREO-branded rink boards, arena signage, broadcast features, and interactive sampling activations throughout the season. OREO and Mini OREO cookies will also be available at concessions. Extending the partnership beyond the rink, OREO will sponsor the visiting bench at the Canadiens training centre, the CN Sports Complex.

“We're thrilled to partner with the Montreal Canadiens, a team driven by passion and united by its deep connection to its fans. Together, we're teaming up iconic brands to make the game experience even sweeter, both on and off the ice,” said Pierina De Carolis, Head of Communications and Community Impact, Mondelēz Canada. “This partnership is all about celebrating community, shared traditions, and the joy of hockey.”