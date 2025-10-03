Canadiens & Mondelēz Canada Inc. announce multi-year partnership

Partnership includes media, retail activations, in-arena experience, and charitable initiatives

20250106-van-mtl-VMB3952_c
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and Mondelēz Canada Inc. (“Mondelez Canada”) announced a new multi-year partnership beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season. The broad partnership includes in-arena experiences, contests, community impact initiatives across Quebec, and the introduction of Mondelēz Canada brands at the Bell Centre including OREO, Cadbury, Sour Patch Kids, and Maynard.

Starting with the regular season, Cadbury Dairy Milk will become the official sponsor of all goals scored by the Canadiens at home games throughout the regular season and playoffs, with brand assets integrated into scoreboard graphics and other digital platforms. Fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets, with full details to be shared on social channels. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Mini Eggs, and Caramilk products will be available at select concession stands in the arena.

The OREO brand will also take centre stage at the Bell Centre, which will feature OREO-branded rink boards, arena signage, broadcast features, and interactive sampling activations throughout the season. OREO and Mini OREO cookies will also be available at concessions. Extending the partnership beyond the rink, OREO will sponsor the visiting bench at the Canadiens training centre, the CN Sports Complex.

“We're thrilled to partner with the Montreal Canadiens, a team driven by passion and united by its deep connection to its fans. Together, we're teaming up iconic brands to make the game experience even sweeter, both on and off the ice,” said Pierina De Carolis, Head of Communications and Community Impact, Mondelēz Canada. “This partnership is all about celebrating community, shared traditions, and the joy of hockey.”

MtlCdn_1920x1080_2

In January 2026, OREO will further its commitment to the community by partnering with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. In honor of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, OREO will make a financial contribution toward the purchase of hockey equipment for the Bleu Blanc Bouge multi-purpose rinks across Quebec, ensuring that more young players have access to the tools they need to play.

“We’re pleased to team up with Mondelēz Canada and its OREO brand in an initiative that will get sports equipment out into our various Bleu Blanc Bouge communities,” said Geneviève Paquette, Vice President, Community Engagement and Foundation General Manager. “Thanks to the support of OREO, we’ll expand the bank of winter equipment available at each of our 15 outdoor rinks, giving countless children the opportunity to stay active all season long.”

Fans will get their first look at these brand integrations when the Canadiens host the Seattle Kraken in their 2025–26 regular-season home opener on October 14 at the Bell Centre.

