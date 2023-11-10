News Feed

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

New raw, compilation-based web series shares a behind-the-scenes peek at road games

20231109-canadiens-embedded-e01
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

Take an NHL road trip without packing a suitcase.

The Habs debuted the first episode of Canadiens Embedded on Thursday, a raw, compilation-based look at the team’s recent games in Vegas, Arizona, and St. Louis.

Featuring the best behind-the-scenes footage from the club’s embedded cameras, the clip show style web series will take fans onto the tarmac, into the dressing room, and across rival NHL arenas for a peek at game days on the road.

In addition to ice-level goals and access to the players’ tunnel, the premiere’s highlights include an extended visit from Celine Dion postgame in Vegas.

Watch the full episode below or subscribe to the Canadiens YouTube channel to be notified when future episodes are released.

Relive the Canadiens' first multi-game road trip

During the 2023-24 season, Canadiens Embedded will recap a selection of the team’s multi-game trips, with a focus on the action at away rinks.