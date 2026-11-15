Anderson, Matheson out multiple weeks

Habs alternate captains will be sidelined due to lower body injuries

anderson-matheson-injury
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

NEW YORK CITY – The Canadiens announced Sunday night that forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Mike Matheson will both miss extended time with lower-body injuries.

Anderson, 32, is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to four weeks after logging 10:46 of ice time in Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran forward has been off to a strong start this season, recording eight goals and 12 points in 19 games.

Matheson, meanwhile, is expected to miss approximately two to three weeks. The 32-year-old was a late scratch for Saturday’s matchup against Colorado. He has registered five points in nine games this season.

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