Anderson, Matheson out multiple weeks

NEW YORK CITY – The Canadiens announced Sunday night that forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Mike Matheson will both miss extended time with lower-body injuries.

Anderson, 32, is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to four weeks after logging 10:46 of ice time in Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran forward has been off to a strong start this season, recording eight goals and 12 points in 19 games.

Matheson, meanwhile, is expected to miss approximately two to three weeks. The 32-year-old was a late scratch for Saturday’s matchup against Colorado. He has registered five points in nine games this season.