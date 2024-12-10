ANA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Habs came out on top in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Monday for the team’s third win in four games.

Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson factored on Patrik Laine’s third goal of the season, extending their respective point streaks to seven games. During that period, the Canadiens captain scored three goals and seven assists, while the rookie blue-liner collected his eighth helper and made history once again this season by establishing the longest point streak (seven games) by rookie defenseman in franchise history, according to NHL PR.

