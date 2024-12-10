ANA@MTL: Game recap

Caufield wins it in a shootout for the Habs

20241209_ANAMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Habs came out on top in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Monday for the team’s third win in four games.

Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson factored on Patrik Laine’s third goal of the season, extending their respective point streaks to seven games. During that period, the Canadiens captain scored three goals and seven assists, while the rookie blue-liner collected his eighth helper and made history once again this season by establishing the longest point streak (seven games) by rookie defenseman in franchise history, according to NHL PR.

Roster 

Jayden Struble skipped his turn on the blue line to make way for Justin Barron. Samuel Montembeault got his fourth start in a row and turned aside 27 shots.

For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

ANA@MTL: Laine scores goal against Lukas Dostal

P1 02:36 0-[1] Laine (Suzuki, Hutson) - PPG

P2 04:36 2-[2] Dach (Slafkovsky, Laine)

ANA@MTL: Dach scores goal against Lukas Dostal

P1 10:49 [1]-1 Terry (Fowler, Harkins) 

P2 04:25 [2]-2 Terry (Killorn, Vatrano) - PPG

Shootout

MTL: Laine and Caufield scored.

ANA: McTavish and Terry were denied.

What’s next 

The Canadiens will wrap up a five-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Thursday. For tickets, click here.

