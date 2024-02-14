Alex Newhook shares his Valentine’s Day secrets

MONTREAL – Roses are red, violets are blue, Alex Newhook is a Hab — and a romantic one, too.

The 23-year-old weighs in on all things related to Valentine’s Day from the perfect date and gift to romantic songs and comedies. He even dishes on which of his teammates is a romantic, and which one needs the most help in the love department.

Spoiler alert: No. 22 may want to take some notes from. No. 15.

Do you consider yourself to be a romantic?

Yes, I would consider myself to be a romantic. I’m not sure if I really pull out all my romantic acts on Valentine’s Day, but I think in general, yes.

What is the ideal Valentine’s Day date?

I would say a dinner and a little walk around downtown or something if it’s not too cold and then head back and put on a movie.

[How far in advance do you plan it?] It’s something I’d put together a couple of days before. I don’t think my girlfriend will be here, so it might just be a FaceTime date or something. (Editor’s note: His girlfriend lives in Colorado where she is completing a law degree.)

What is a good Valentine’s Day gift?

You can’t go wrong with flowers. I think every girl likes flowers. I think chocolate is a good throw-in as well, but I would say flowers should be the base and go from there.

[What about His and Hers gifts?] I think they can be a little too much sometimes. I think something subtle could work.

Do you have a favorite love song?

Good question... I listen to a decent amount of romantic music where they talk about love, but I can’t think of one off the top of my head.

[Do they fall into a specific category of music?] I would say it’s more like alternative country. Many country songs are about girls and trucks, so those ones are falling into that category.

[Taylor Swift is a good option, too.] Can't go wrong with “Love Story”, that’s a good tune. It’s an oldie but it’s a good Valentine’s Day song, for sure.

Are you a fan of romantic comedies?

I’m not the biggest fan of romantic comedies, but I mix them in there every now and then. I’m going to throw The Proposal out there as probably my favorite one of those.

Candy hearts: yay or nay?

Oh no, I’m not a fan of those.

What’s a big Valentine’s Day no-no?

I think if you were to ask someone to go on a date on Valentine’s Day for like a first date or... I don’t want to trash on people who propose on Valentine’s Day, but that wouldn’t be my thing.

Among your teammates, who is a romantic and who needs help in that department?

Cole [Caufield] definitely needs help in that department. I would say in terms of a guy that’s a romantic on our team... I feel like the French guys are always pretty romantic guys. I could see HP [Rafaël Harvey-Pinard] being a romantic, but I don’t know that for sure. I just feel like the French are a pretty romantic people. I’m going to say HP. He’s a lovey guy.