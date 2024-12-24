Lindholm Scores Go-ahead Goal in 3rd, Bruins Pull Away from Capitals

Marchand had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, six assists) for the Bruins (19-13-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five. Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 10 saves.

“I don’t think either team generated a lot of quality chances in the first two periods. Tight-checking game, it was what we expected,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “Third period got a little more eventful, and credit to our guys the way they dug in there.”

Bruins forward David Pastrnak left the game during the second period with an upper-body injury. Sacco did not have an update on his status after the game.

Jakub Vrana scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for Washington (23-9-2), which has lost three of its past five (2-3-0).

“I thought we checked fine, didn’t give up a whole lot,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “[We] kept them at bay for the majority of the game, we just struggled to really generate anything substantial with the puck.”