Bruins build early 4-goal lead, defeat Lightning

“'Sway' came up large again for us tonight at certain points of the game,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said.

Pavel Zacha also had a goal and two assists, Andrew Peeke and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist, and Parker Wotherspoon scored his first NHL goal for the Bruins (22-19-5), who have won two straight after losing their previous six.

Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for the Lightning (23-16-3), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1). Brayden Point was a healthy scratch after he missed a team meeting.

“We’ve had a team standard since I’ve been here,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s professional sports, and you’ve got rules and nobody’s above the law. It’s unfortunate because this game we could have really needed him, but the one who probably feels the worst about it is [Point], because he’s such a great guy and great team guy. So, it’s unfortunate. I doubt he’s going to be the last player in the League to do something like that, but I felt awful and wish we could have had him tonight.”