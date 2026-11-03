Bruins recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout

After Vegas forward Braeden Bowman was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Boston forward Matthew Poitras at 2:49 of the second period, the Bruins quickly capitalized for a 2-0 lead on Geekie’s power-play goal at 3:23. Pastrnak controlled the puck below the goal line on the right side and made a backhand pass to Zacha, who quickly fed Geekie for a one-timer from the right circle.

Geekie, who finished with an NHL career-high 39 goals last season, has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season.

“It doesn’t cross my mind a whole lot,” he said. “Obviously, it’s nice to see them go in. For me, it’s a product of being in the right place at the right time. We kind of spun it around the power play the last couple of games, so to be able to capitalize on those are huge, but it always feels good to see them go in.”

Poitras went to the room and returned to the bench with a full shield but did not take another shift. Bruins coach Marco Sturm did not have an update on him after the game.

Stone credited Vegas for regrouping after that power play for Boston.

“Good effort,” Stone, the Golden Knights captain, said of his team’s overall performance. “Most of it is just making the next play. We had some pretty good chances to score some more goals tonight, but didn’t give up a ton after that five-minute power play. We did a good job of settling the game down and getting to our game. Big goal to get us to overtime. We had some chances in overtime, but didn’t score and lost in a shootout. All in all, definitely a step in the right direction for the way we’ve been playing.”

Stone cut the deficit to 2-1 on the power play at 14:58 with his 10th goal of the season. After Swayman stopped Tomas Hertl’s shot from the left circle, Stone beat the goalie to the rebound by pulling the puck back on his stick before scoring into the right side of the net.

“We got some big bodies at the net, and me and Tommy love getting those pucks around the net and winning those stick battles,” Stone said. “Anytime it gets in there we feel like confident we’re going to come out with the puck and at least give us a chance.”