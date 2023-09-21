News Feed

Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’

Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page

Bruins Name Brad Marchand 27th Captain in Team History

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins

Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge 

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’

Young centerman wants to make it a difficult decision to send him back to OHL

By Eric Russo
@erusso22

BOSTON – Matthew Poitras is looking to make life difficult on the Bruins’ brass – in the best way possible.

The 19-year-old centerman is not eligible to play in the American Hockey League this season, so it’s either go back to Guelph of the OHL or win a spot with the big club later this fall.

The latter, of course, is his preferred option.

“The goal is to try to make the Bruins,” said the 2022 second-round pick. “It would be a dream come true to play in the NHL, but just put my best foot forward and make it as difficult as possible for them to send me back to juniors. I can’t play in the AHL this year but just make it a difficult decision.

“I’m still young but why not this year try to make the Bruins and play in the NHL.”

Poitras impressed at the Prospects Challenge, putting forth one of the B’s better performances of the tournament across the three games in Buffalo, and is eager to carry that momentum through training camp.

“It was good to get on the ice with the other prospects and just get your legs underneath you,” said Poitras, who had 95 points (16 goals, 79 assists) in 63 games with the Storm in 2022-23. “It’s good for conditioning, good for confidence. I felt good out there, got to possess the puck quite a bit, just bringing that confidence here is big for me and keeping that confidence while I’m playing with bigger and older guys is a big thing for me.”

His showing in Buffalo clearly caught the eye of the Bruins’ coaching staff as they slotted the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder in between Jesper Boqvist and David Pastrnak during the first day of on-ice sessions on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena.

“He’s a high-end thinker,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who added that he often likes to place younger players alongside veterans during camp to “kind of show them the Bruins way.”

“He’s shown the ability to make a lot of plays. He had 80 assists almost last year in the OHL, so almost one and a half a game. Play-making center, see what he can do with a proven goal scorer. That’s the thinking. We want to see if there is chemistry.”

Poitras admitted he was a bit nervous to skate alongside a 61-goal scorer, while noting he did his best to not to put too much stock into where he was slotted for Day 1 of camp.

“He’s so good…it’s pretty cool. He’s one of the best players in the world,” Poitras said of Pastrnak. “Whenever you can skate with a guy like that, just go to try to raise your level or compete and play…I try and show up every day and put my best foot forward and work hard. Not trying to read into it too much. Just come and work hard and give my best.

“[Pastrnak] came up to me, made me feel comfortable. Skating with a guy like that as a young guy, I felt a little nervous and he said, ‘Don’t be nervous, just play and have a good practice.’”

Poitras talks after Day 2 of Camp

Man in the Middle

Johnny Beecher, a 2019 first-round pick of Boston, is also aiming to secure a spot with the big club this season and said he has his eyes trained on the B’s fourth-line center position.

“Absolutely…if I’m able to help the team this year that’s probably where I’m able to do the best. It’s not a role I have any problem playing…always kind of playing that power forward role,” said Beecher, while also mentioning his time playing a power forward-type style at the U.S. National Team Development Program and the University of Michigan.

During Thursday’s first on-ice session, Beecher found himself between two players – Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko – that are the likely favorites to start the season on the B’s fourth line.

“First day, I was trying to get up and down the ice, but I thought we were moving the puck well and able to make some plays,” said Beecher. “Playing with a guy like Looch is pretty cool first day of camp…[played a] little bit throughout last year [with Lauko in Providence]. Obviously, a great player. Extremely fast. I think we can complement each other that way.”

Montgomery said that Beecher being a lefty is certainly an advantage for him when it comes to making the roster given Boston’s lack of left-shot centermen.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’re just looking to see if there’s chemistry, right? How’s Beecher going to be able to play with guys we expect to be on our team this year.”

Beecher meets with the media on Day 2 of Camp

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman, speaking for the first time since the end of last season, said he is eager to team up with Linus Ullmark, once again, in 2023-24 as the duo aims to build off their Jennings Trophy-winning campaign. “It’s special when you get two goalies that have a winning record,” said Swayman. “That's only going to help the team,  and we know that we're going to boost each other in that competitiveness that we have. I'm excited to just do the same thing this year. Whether it's we're going to get different shots taken at times, or making sure that we're competing every day against each other, making sure do whatever we can to help the Boston Bruins win games.”
  • Swayman on Brad Marchand becoming the club’s 27th captain: ““Oh, no surprise. And that's a special thing, because that's the guy that wears the crest every day the right way. And everyone in here knew that was coming. That was a great honor for him. I know that he's going to take this in stride and make sure that we're continuing the culture that the previous captains have built here. But I'm going to run through a wall for that guy, and same as everyone around me. We all know that he's going to put in the work, show us what it’s like to be a Boston Bruin through his actions, and, of course, have a vocal presence as well.”

Swayman talks after Day 2 of Camp

Thursday’s Training Camp Lines

GROUP A

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Fabian Lysell

Danton Heinen – Georgii Merkulov – Jake DeBrusk

Anthony Richard – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Brett Harrison – Jayson Megna – Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Reilly Walsh

Jakub Zboril – Kevin Shattenkirk

Michael Callahan – Ryan Mast

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Michael DiPietro

Shane Starrett

GROUP B

Forwards

Jesper Boqvist – Matthew Poitras – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Marc McLaughlin

Milan Lucic – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

A.J. Greer – Patrick Brown – Alex Chiasson

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – Alec Regula

Derek Forbort – Ian Mitchell

Frederic Brunet – Dan Renouf

Ethan Ritchie

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Kyle Keyser

Montgomery speaks with media after training camp