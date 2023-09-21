Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’

BOSTON – Matthew Poitras is looking to make life difficult on the Bruins’ brass – in the best way possible.

The 19-year-old centerman is not eligible to play in the American Hockey League this season, so it’s either go back to Guelph of the OHL or win a spot with the big club later this fall.

The latter, of course, is his preferred option.

“The goal is to try to make the Bruins,” said the 2022 second-round pick. “It would be a dream come true to play in the NHL, but just put my best foot forward and make it as difficult as possible for them to send me back to juniors. I can’t play in the AHL this year but just make it a difficult decision.

“I’m still young but why not this year try to make the Bruins and play in the NHL.”

Poitras impressed at the Prospects Challenge, putting forth one of the B’s better performances of the tournament across the three games in Buffalo, and is eager to carry that momentum through training camp.

“It was good to get on the ice with the other prospects and just get your legs underneath you,” said Poitras, who had 95 points (16 goals, 79 assists) in 63 games with the Storm in 2022-23. “It’s good for conditioning, good for confidence. I felt good out there, got to possess the puck quite a bit, just bringing that confidence here is big for me and keeping that confidence while I’m playing with bigger and older guys is a big thing for me.”

His showing in Buffalo clearly caught the eye of the Bruins’ coaching staff as they slotted the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder in between Jesper Boqvist and David Pastrnak during the first day of on-ice sessions on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena.

“He’s a high-end thinker,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who added that he often likes to place younger players alongside veterans during camp to “kind of show them the Bruins way.”

“He’s shown the ability to make a lot of plays. He had 80 assists almost last year in the OHL, so almost one and a half a game. Play-making center, see what he can do with a proven goal scorer. That’s the thinking. We want to see if there is chemistry.”

Poitras admitted he was a bit nervous to skate alongside a 61-goal scorer, while noting he did his best to not to put too much stock into where he was slotted for Day 1 of camp.

“He’s so good…it’s pretty cool. He’s one of the best players in the world,” Poitras said of Pastrnak. “Whenever you can skate with a guy like that, just go to try to raise your level or compete and play…I try and show up every day and put my best foot forward and work hard. Not trying to read into it too much. Just come and work hard and give my best.

“[Pastrnak] came up to me, made me feel comfortable. Skating with a guy like that as a young guy, I felt a little nervous and he said, ‘Don’t be nervous, just play and have a good practice.’”