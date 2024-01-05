Poitras Eager to Get Back to Business with B's

Rookie centerman returns to club after stint with Canada at World Juniors

GettyImages-1533510193
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Matt Poitras was ready, of course, for a little ribbing from his teammates.

With three Czechia natives in the dressing room, the rookie centerman expected a few barbs about his Canadian club losing to the European country at World Juniors.

“That's to be expected,” said Poitras. “We have a few Czech guys in here, so…”

Despite the teasing, the Bruins are certainly pleased to have Poitras back in the fold after spending nearly three weeks in Sweden for the 2024 World Junior championship. Poitras, likewise, is thrilled to be back despite the disappointing quarterfinal loss.

“It was lots of fun. I mean, it was a dream come true to wear that jersey and meet all those guys. And I had a great time over there. I'm happy to be back here, though,” said Poitras. “Everybody is welcoming me back…I'm going to do everything I can to get better every day in practice and do everything I can to help this team and win games back here.

“I have no regrets. I'm still happy I went over there.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said that the Bruins will continue to evaluate Poitras as he reintegrates into the team and adjusts to the time change. He added that no decision has been made regarding when the Ontario native will return to NHL game action.

“I'll take it day by day and try to get back to this time zone,” said Poitras, who participated in the optional morning skate on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena. “It's going to take a couple of days to get my sleep schedule back on track and feeling going on the ice. I don't know. I'll just take it day by day and see.”

In recent weeks, both Montgomery and Bruins GM Don Sweeney said it’s possible the team gives Poitras a look on the wing upon his return to the lineup, which would be just fine with the 19-year-old.

“I'm open to anything,” said Poitras. “I've played wing before in the past and that's sometimes a little bit more simple than center. But yeah, I'm comfortable playing wherever.”

Poitras talks with the media before game vs. PIT

