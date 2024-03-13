Peeke Set to Make Bruins Debut in Montreal

Beecher Back with Boston

Johnny Beecher acknowledged his disappointment.

After spending the majority of the first half of the season in Boston, his assignment to Providence in late January was not the ideal scenario for the rookie centerman.

But the 22-year-old opted to take everything in stride and used his time with the P-Bruins to his advantage.

“It's kind of just part of the business, unfortunately,” said Beecher, who was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis on Wednesday. “Nobody wants to leave their teammates on the team that they're with for the first half of the year. But a lot of good can come out of it.

“I was able to go down, I have great buddies on the team, the coaching staff is amazing…and I was kind of able to get back to my game, get some more confidence going, get in a little bit better shape just playing more minutes, more opportunity.

“I'm excited to be back up here. I don't know many details [of the situation], but obviously it's just great to be back in the room and be back with the guys and, hopefully, I can get another crack at the lineup.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that the reports on Beecher’s performance in Providence were encouraging.

“All we heard is he kept getting better and better and kept showing that he's fighting for a spot to get back up here, which is why he's been the guy recalled here in an emergency situation,” said Montgomery.

Beecher embraced the opportunity he had with the P-Bruins, which included playing in some situations he had not had the chance to in Boston.

“Being down in Providence, I was kind of able to have some different opportunities that you may not have up here, which, I mean, completely makes sense,” said Beecher, who posted four goals and four assists in 17 games for Providence. “A couple O-zone draws, even some power-play time here and there. So, it's good…just gaining confidence and really just kind of getting used to being on the ice a little bit more and get my lungs and my legs in a little bit better shape.

“It's tough for me up here, play three or four games in a week, [not much] practice. I think at times, depending on your role, it can be tough to keep your legs going as good as you want them to be.

“I was happy with the progress I was able to make down there. And I'm really happy with how I'm feeling.”

With the chance to play in higher leverage situations, Beecher said that his confidence and consistency is growing.

“I think it was just working on bringing that each and every night,” said Beecher. “Just gaining consistency and a little bit of confidence in my game moving forward. I feel like over the last two or three weeks especially, we've been playing a lot on the weekends and I feel like my consistency is definitely starting to come through and really starting to string some games together.”

Montgomery added that Beecher’s strong faceoff skills are a benefit to the Bruins, who have struggled at the dot at times this season. Beecher is second on the team in face-off win percentage (53.9%), just behind Pavel Zacha (54.2%).

“Yeah, absolutely. It's definitely one of his strengths as a player,” said Montgomery. “And being able to help us give us more depth on our penalty kill, too.”