Peeke Set to Make Bruins Debut in Montreal

Newly acquired defenseman will be in lineup on Thursday night at Bell Centre

PEEKE
By Eric Russo
@erusso22

BOSTON – There are worse places to make a Bruins debut.

When the Black & Gold hit the ice at Bell Centre on Thursday night, newly acquired defenseman Andrew Peeke is expected to suit up for his first game in the Spoked-B.

The Florida native, acquired from Columbus just ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, is eager to get into game action, especially with the Bruins facing off against their most storied rivals for the final time this season.

“Excited to make my debut for the Bruins,” said Peeke. “It's special playing for an Original Six team. It's all you can dream of. Just gonna go out there and play my game.

“I watched those [Bruins-Canadiens matchups] for a long time now. And no matter who's playing at the Bell Centre, it's a pretty special place. But playing for the Bruins against them is going to juice it up a little bit more.

“Just being able to put the Bruins jersey on and come into a team that's a playoff team and a winning culture, that's exciting.”

Peeke said the adjustment to playing for coach Jim Montgomery should not be too drastic as there are some similarities to the system utilized by the Blue Jackets.

“A couple tweaks and a couple adjustments,” said Peeke. “But other than that, there's some similarities. Each day, [I’m] picking up something new so that's all you can ask for.”

Montgomery echoed Peeke’s sentiments, adding that he’s looking for the blue liner to bring some added jam and agility to Boston’s defense corps.

“[We’ll] see how much he's going to be able to help us,” said Montgomery. “He doesn't know our complete structure...we show him video, but he has to go out and apply it. The good thing is, having talked to him, there are some similarities between the way they played this year in Columbus and the way we play.

“So, hopefully, just see him play on his toes, bring some physicality to our lineup, some mobility on the back end.”

Peeke talks with the media after practice at WIA

Beecher Back with Boston

Johnny Beecher acknowledged his disappointment.

After spending the majority of the first half of the season in Boston, his assignment to Providence in late January was not the ideal scenario for the rookie centerman.

But the 22-year-old opted to take everything in stride and used his time with the P-Bruins to his advantage.

“It's kind of just part of the business, unfortunately,” said Beecher, who was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis on Wednesday. “Nobody wants to leave their teammates on the team that they're with for the first half of the year. But a lot of good can come out of it.

“I was able to go down, I have great buddies on the team, the coaching staff is amazing…and I was kind of able to get back to my game, get some more confidence going, get in a little bit better shape just playing more minutes, more opportunity.

“I'm excited to be back up here. I don't know many details [of the situation], but obviously it's just great to be back in the room and be back with the guys and, hopefully, I can get another crack at the lineup.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that the reports on Beecher’s performance in Providence were encouraging.

“All we heard is he kept getting better and better and kept showing that he's fighting for a spot to get back up here, which is why he's been the guy recalled here in an emergency situation,” said Montgomery.

Beecher embraced the opportunity he had with the P-Bruins, which included playing in some situations he had not had the chance to in Boston.

“Being down in Providence, I was kind of able to have some different opportunities that you may not have up here, which, I mean, completely makes sense,” said Beecher, who posted four goals and four assists in 17 games for Providence. “A couple O-zone draws, even some power-play time here and there. So, it's good…just gaining confidence and really just kind of getting used to being on the ice a little bit more and get my lungs and my legs in a little bit better shape.

“It's tough for me up here, play three or four games in a week, [not much] practice. I think at times, depending on your role, it can be tough to keep your legs going as good as you want them to be.

“I was happy with the progress I was able to make down there. And I'm really happy with how I'm feeling.”

With the chance to play in higher leverage situations, Beecher said that his confidence and consistency is growing.

“I think it was just working on bringing that each and every night,” said Beecher. “Just gaining consistency and a little bit of confidence in my game moving forward. I feel like over the last two or three weeks especially, we've been playing a lot on the weekends and I feel like my consistency is definitely starting to come through and really starting to string some games together.”

Montgomery added that Beecher’s strong faceoff skills are a benefit to the Bruins, who have struggled at the dot at times this season. Beecher is second on the team in face-off win percentage (53.9%), just behind Pavel Zacha (54.2%).

“Yeah, absolutely. It's definitely one of his strengths as a player,” said Montgomery. “And being able to help us give us more depth on our penalty kill, too.”

Beecher talks to the media after practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • James van Riemsdyk and Matt Grzelcyk both missed Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena due to illness. Grzelcyk will not travel to Montreal, though van Riemsdyk is expected on the trip.
  • Peeke said he is actually quite familiar with Boston, though there is one thing away from the rink he’ll need to adjust to. “I've always loved Boston. My mom lived here for a little bit. I have family here...visited here many times as a kid playing hockey,” he said. “It's different than Columbus in terms of traffic and all the one ways and little things like that driving. But I know I'll get adjusted pretty quickly.”

Montgomery talks after practice at WIA

