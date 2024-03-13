Peeke Set to Make Bruins Debut in Montreal

BOSTON – There are worse places to make a Bruins debut.
When the Black & Gold hit the ice at Bell Centre on Thursday night, newly acquired defenseman Andrew Peeke is expected to suit up for his first game in the Spoked-B.
The Florida native, acquired from Columbus just ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, is eager to get into game action, especially with the Bruins facing off against their most storied rivals for the final time this season.
“Excited to make my debut for the Bruins,” said Peeke. “It's special playing for an Original Six team. It's all you can dream of. Just gonna go out there and play my game.
“I watched those [Bruins-Canadiens matchups] for a long time now. And no matter who's playing at the Bell Centre, it's a pretty special place. But playing for the Bruins against them is going to juice it up a little bit more.
“Just being able to put the Bruins jersey on and come into a team that's a playoff team and a winning culture, that's exciting.”
Peeke said the adjustment to playing for coach Jim Montgomery should not be too drastic as there are some similarities to the system utilized by the Blue Jackets.
“A couple tweaks and a couple adjustments,” said Peeke. “But other than that, there's some similarities. Each day, [I’m] picking up something new so that's all you can ask for.”
Montgomery echoed Peeke’s sentiments, adding that he’s looking for the blue liner to bring some added jam and agility to Boston’s defense corps.
“[We’ll] see how much he's going to be able to help us,” said Montgomery. “He doesn't know our complete structure...we show him video, but he has to go out and apply it. The good thing is, having talked to him, there are some similarities between the way they played this year in Columbus and the way we play.
“So, hopefully, just see him play on his toes, bring some physicality to our lineup, some mobility on the back end.”