Pavel Zacha Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, March 11, that Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has been named the NHL Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 10.

The Bruins went 3-0-1 during the week with Zacha leading the team in scoring, recording five goals and two assists for seven points in four games.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound center started the week with a two-goal game on Monday, March 4 during the team’s road win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Zacha scored another goal on Tuesday, March 5 against the Edmonton Oilers and notched an assist in Boston’s home win against Toronto on Thursday, March 7. He finished the week with two goals and an assist in the team’s 5-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, March 9.

Zacha has played in 62 games with the Bruins this season, tallying 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points with a plus-11 rating. Among other Boston skaters, he ranks in the top five in goals (T-4th), points (4th), even strength goals (12, 5th), even strength points (30, 5th), power play goals (5, T-4th), power play points (13, T-3rd), game winning goals (5, 2nd) and faceoff win percentage (54.4, 1st) so far this season.

Zacha has skated in 530 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, totaling 107 goals and 172 assists for 279 points.

The Brno, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by New Jersey in the first round (6th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.