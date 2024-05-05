Pastrnak Answers the Call in Game 7

BOSTON – David Pastrnak was well aware that he needed to be better.
So, when coach Jim Montgomery said following the Bruins’ Game 6 loss in Toronto that the winger needed to “step up” his game, the winger was neither offended nor discouraged.
In fact, it was quite the opposite.
“I told him, “If I'm the coach, and you are me, I would say the same thing.’ So, I had no problem with him saying that,” said Pastrnak. “He’s trying to bring the best out of every single player and he expects more. I just took it and tried to be better. I admitted I need to be better, so I still have ways to be better.”
Pastrnak was better, alright, as he answered his coach’s call on Saturday night when he buried the Game 7 overtime winner to clinch Boston’s first-round series over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“A huge moment, obviously, a lot of excitement…to tell you, a little relief as well,” said Pastrnak, who became one of just 12 players in Bruins history to have multiple career series-clinching goals (Game 4, 2019 Eastern Conference Final). “It was a tight game, so it was nice to get it, and, obviously, the happiness from the group and sticking together.
“The whole series was unbelievable, and we couldn’t be more proud of ourselves, how we stuck together the whole series.”
Montgomery knew that his superstar right winger was poised for a strong performance following their first encounter on Saturday morning.
“I thought he was dynamic tonight,” said Montgomery. “I thought he had his most possession time, was creating shots, was taking what was available, not forcing things which happens at times to really gifted offensive players.
“But when I walked in this morning, he had a smile on his face ear to ear, and he goes, ‘what's up coach, you sleep well?’ And as soon as I know he's in that frame of mind, I knew he was going to be good tonight.”
Pastrnak said while there is still room for growth, both individually and as a team, he thought the Black & Gold’s mindset ahead of Game 7 was a vast improvement.
“Me and March had a talk, we did feel great going in, we are at home,” said Pastrnak. “The whole morning, great pregame skate and, overall, the group sticking together was a big part of it. There’s always ways to improve, right? And that's what we did, I think…even though we didn't practice [on Friday], I think we improved getting ready for this game.”