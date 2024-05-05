Pastrnak Answers the Call in Game 7

A Speech to Remember

Following Game 7, several Bruins referenced a speech from Kevin Shattenkirk on Friday night that helped set the tone for their preparation – and eventual victory.

“We were together [Friday] night, it’s not a secret,” said Marchand. “We watched video, we met as a group and Shatty gave the group an incredible speech that really allowed us to kind of settle down and understand where we’re at and how we had to play and what we needed to believe to get the job done.

“We woke up this morning, you could just see within the group that we knew that everybody was going to bring their best game and everyone was going to do their job, so there was a confidence throughout the group this morning and you felt it. You could see it on guys faces, and it didn't seem like anyone was nervous.

“It felt like guys were excited for the opportunity. So yeah, you're right. Monty was right with the way he said guys were excited and were confident, and it showed.”

Pat Maroon said Shattenkirk’s speech was a testament to the former Stanley Cup champion’s leadership.

“I think Shatty did an amazing job,” said Maroon. “There’s a reason why he’s won before, his leadership, his voice carries. I think the biggest thing he touched on was you don’t have regrets when you go and lay down your head after the game…believing in yourself and the guy beside you and just the group…he did an amazing job and it touched a lot of people. His leadership goes a long way. That’s why he’s been in this league for so long.”

The Bruins also altered their traditional home game preparation as they stayed in a hotel on Friday night in an effort to hunker down and focus on the task at hand as best they could.

“The thinking was we're like 2-5 in the playoffs in the last two years at home,” said Montgomery. “And so, what's going to allow us to eliminate the noise? Learning from other coaches - when I went to the Patriots spring camp and I see, eliminate the outside noise is the one thing that [Bill] Belichick preached all the time. It's something that stuck with me. And it's something I've been preaching s the playoffs were near.

“You got to eliminate the outside noise. ‘You guys are going outside noise on social media, that’s the outside noise and it's not an easy thing to do. And also, it's your family, right…your family, you get text messages constantly. You’ve got to be able to narrow your focus.’

“And I thought that going to a hotel room and us coming to this rink today where we're going to play was something that would change the mental outlook. I don't know if it helped or not, but I think that the group was ready. We might stay in hotel rooms more.”

Montgomery, meanwhile, woke up from his pregame nap and took his mind off things by spending some quality time with his son in his backyard.

“We had a good meeting, but when I woke up from my nap [Saturday] afternoon I had nerves, because I didn't know, and then I went hit golf balls in my backyard – we have a net – with my 12-year-old and I just started teaching him and it just made me think like this is what I love to do,” said Montgomery. “I've never gone through the experience that we've gone through here in the playoffs. Everywhere I've been I've had success and it's come quite easily.

“So, it’s rewarding to be able to go through this and grow as a coach and to be able to understand. I was getting frustrated, ‘why aren’t we grabbing this? Why aren’t we grabbing this?’ And you can't get frustrated with that.

“You have to continue to find ways to communicate and watch them grow. And that's why I'm so proud of them because they grew like you saw right from the beginning of the game that we were a different team.”