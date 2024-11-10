Tkachuk scores in OT to lift Senators past Bruins

It was Ullmark’s first time facing Boston after spending three seasons there from 2021-24. The Bruins traded Ullmark to Ottawa on June 24 in exchange for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which they used to select Dean Letourneau (No. 25).

“There was certainly a lot [of emotions], not going to lie, there was a lot,” Ullmark said. “Especially during warmups. I had goosebumps going out there, hearing the crowd again, and also just getting the win in this barn is not easy. It’s something that you dream of, especially when you’re coming in here as an opponent as well, and you really want to bring your A-game. You want to do that, and we haven’t really done that lately, but I thought that today we really showed what kind of a team we are.”

Said Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who spent the last three years sharing the crease with Ullmark in Boston: “We share such an incredible bond, and seeing him in another jersey’s different. I’m very happy for him and the success he’s having, and I expected a game like that back and forth, so it’s fun to watch him succeed.”

Pavel Zacha and Brad Marchand scored, and Swayman made 31 saves for Boston (7-7-2), which has lost two of its past three (1-1-1).

“That’s how it goes,” Marchand said. “Nobody can write the perfect script, how things are going to play out. We’re just going to take it day by day, and obviously we want to get better. We want to try to improve everyday, but it’s just not happening right now.”

Norris gave the Senators a 1-0 lead with 7.8 seconds left in the first period, sneaking a one-timer under the crossbar on the power play.