Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page

BOSTON – Cam Neely isn’t look back.

In fact, for the Bruins’ president it’s not even an option.

“I'm a big believer in, my rearview mirror is broken. So, you certainly can learn from the past and take some things away from that. But the page has turned, and we’ve got a new season coming up,” Neely said on Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena when asked how he addressed the team regarding the crushing end to last season’s record-setting campaign.

With the start of the 2023-24 season comes a fresh slate and a chance for the Black & Gold to build on their 65-win, 135-point showing – while accepting that a repeat performance is all but impossible.

“Scar tissue is what it is, and it exists in each and every one of us and we take the disappointment and apply it going forward,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said on the opening day of training camp, during which the players remained off the ice as they went through testing.

“The expectations, they don't change. We didn’t expect to win 65 games last year. I don’t expect to win 65 this year. But I do expect us to be a highly competitive team from Day 1 and to take the approach that we're going to be a tough out each and every night and wear that jersey with pride. That’s what this organization is trying to stand for.

“We’ve fallen short and last year's a great example of that. So, the rearview mirror is generally like hindsight, right? It's 20/20. But eyes are forward. Everybody has a job to do and there are expectations that come along with them.”

The expectations to maintain the Bruins’ high standard both on and off the ice are not going away, Sweeney said, despite the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement and a number of other changes to the roster that set the NHL record for wins and points in 2022-23.

“The expectations internally have not changed for this hockey club,” said Sweeney. “There's plenty of guys that are really excited. People on the outside might view it as a void [without Bergeron and Krejci]…they get to step into those and not that they've been in the shadows, but they've been learning and realizing that they want that added ice time and added responsibilities.

“That's evolution that every team goes through. We’re fortunate enough to have players that are really excited about that opportunity.”

Opportunity was certainly the word of the day as the Bruins’ brass made sure to reinforce the chance that sits in front of so many players to grab hold of a roster spot.

“That was the first message that I talked to the group today about,” said Sweeney. “Training camp is the ultimate opportunity for every player in that room, whether you're on a PTO or whether you're an established player. You make hard decisions in this business…Jakub Lauko is a great example from last year and A.J. Greer is another good example from last year – they just made sure that the decision was really hard on us and rightfully so. They played well.

“And everybody in that room should realize that they can be next. Internal competition is the best thing for a hockey club to have, to withstand injuries that may or may not come, but also push each other to be better.

“It's hard to keep a player out of the National Hockey League if they’re good enough to play here, anywhere. That's what needs to soundly resonate with each and every player. If they're good enough to play, they're going to play for the Boston Bruins because we want the best team on the ice.”

Neely, meanwhile, had a simple question for the players when he addressed them as a group on Wednesday morning.

“As I addressed the players, I just asked them, ‘what are you going to do to make the Boston Bruins better?’ said Neely. “We don't have the same team, obviously, as we did at the end of the year…but we've got guys that are very good hockey players on this club. Great goaltending, great defense. We've got some really strong offensive forwards.

“It’s just going to be a matter of everybody collectively pitching in and chipping in. That’s what these guys have to be prepared to do.”