BOSTON -- Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game at 2:03 of overtime, and the New York Rangers rallied for a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.
Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best
Frederic has goal, fight as Boston goes to extra session for third straight game
Settling at the left side of the net, Trocheck won it with a one-timer from Artemi Panarin.
He tied the game 1-1 at 10:50 of the third period on the power play, corralling Mika Zibanejad’s pass in the slot and firing a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman.
Prior to the tying goal, the Rangers were 0-for-4 with the man-advantage, including three minutes of a five-minute major following two minutes of 4-on-4.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things on those power plays earlier in the game, it was just a matter of us knowing we were doing the right things,” Trocheck said. “We were getting good looks and continuing to stay with it and do those same things, and then just have to bear down on our chances.”
Trent Frederic scored, and Swayman made 32 saves for Boston (19-5-5), which has points in three straight (1-0-2), including a 5-4 shootout win at the New York Islanders on Friday.
“You’re winning 1-0, you’d like to get two points,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “But if you look at the adversity within the game that we faced, [I’m] really proud of our group for the desperation that we played with, the togetherness.”
Frederic gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the second period, punching in James van Riemsdyk’s centering pass in front.
“I think just coming out and starting hard was kind of our game plan,” Frederic said. “We play them quite a bit, so I don’t think we think of them as a team that’s going to score a bunch on us.”
Bruins forward David Pastrnak received a five-minute major penalty for boarding and game misconduct at 18:10 of the second for a hit on Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who was able to finish the game.