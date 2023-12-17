Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best

Settling at the left side of the net, Trocheck won it with a one-timer from Artemi Panarin.

He tied the game 1-1 at 10:50 of the third period on the power play, corralling Mika Zibanejad’s pass in the slot and firing a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman.

Prior to the tying goal, the Rangers were 0-for-4 with the man-advantage, including three minutes of a five-minute major following two minutes of 4-on-4.

“I thought we did a lot of really good things on those power plays earlier in the game, it was just a matter of us knowing we were doing the right things,” Trocheck said. “We were getting good looks and continuing to stay with it and do those same things, and then just have to bear down on our chances.”