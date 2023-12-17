Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best

Frederic has goal, fight as Boston goes to extra session for third straight game

Recap: Rangers @ Bruins 12.16.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game at 2:03 of overtime, and the New York Rangers rallied for a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

Settling at the left side of the net, Trocheck won it with a one-timer from Artemi Panarin.

He tied the game 1-1 at 10:50 of the third period on the power play, corralling Mika Zibanejad’s pass in the slot and firing a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman.

Prior to the tying goal, the Rangers were 0-for-4 with the man-advantage, including three minutes of a five-minute major following two minutes of 4-on-4.

“I thought we did a lot of really good things on those power plays earlier in the game, it was just a matter of us knowing we were doing the right things,” Trocheck said. “We were getting good looks and continuing to stay with it and do those same things, and then just have to bear down on our chances.”

Montgomery and select players react to 2-1 OT loss

Trent Frederic scored, and Swayman made 32 saves for Boston (19-5-5), which has points in three straight (1-0-2), including a 5-4 shootout win at the New York Islanders on Friday.

“You’re winning 1-0, you’d like to get two points,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “But if you look at the adversity within the game that we faced, [I’m] really proud of our group for the desperation that we played with, the togetherness.”

Frederic gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the second period, punching in James van Riemsdyk’s centering pass in front.

“I think just coming out and starting hard was kind of our game plan,” Frederic said. “We play them quite a bit, so I don’t think we think of them as a team that’s going to score a bunch on us.”

Bruins forward David Pastrnak received a five-minute major penalty for boarding and game misconduct at 18:10 of the second for a hit on Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who was able to finish the game.

News Feed

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence
Boston Bruins New York Islanders game recap December 15

Pastrnak, Bruins Rally Past Islanders in Shootout
The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85

The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Place McAvoy, Zacha on IR; Recall Brown, Wotherspoon
Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 

Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 
Boston Bruins New Jersey Devils game recap December 13

Bruins Fall to Devils in Overtime to Start Trip
Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey

Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey
Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist

Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist from Providence
Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season

Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season
Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins

Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins
Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven

Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak Notches Three Points as Bruins Hold Off Coyotes
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes
Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence
Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins game recap December 7

Bruins Win Streak Snapped by Sabres
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis
Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei

Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei