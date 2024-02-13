Need to Know: Marchand Set for 1,000th Game

BOSTON – It wasn’t a cold winter afternoon in the middle of hockey season.
It wasn’t even a warm fall morning with a new campaign on the horizon.
It was the height of summer when, for most people, hockey is furthest from their minds. But Jeremy Swayman remembers the sight well – a veteran player grinding away in the gym on a steamy July day.
Of course, it was Brad Marchand.
“I’ve always looked up to him. The first time I stepped in the room in this organization,” Swayman recalled, “I saw him working out in the middle of July and ever since then I knew I was gonna have a Marchy mentality going forward.”
Marchand, who is set to become the eighth player in Bruins history to play in 1,000 games on Tuesday night when Boston hosts Tampa Bay at TD Garden, has had a similar impact on others throughout the dressing room over the years.
“You first come in…and he's the first guy you notice,” said Jake DeBrusk. “At that time, there was guys like [Patrice Bergeron] and [Zdeno Chara] but he just always caught my eye with his work ethic and intensity. I think that it takes a special player to play 1,000 games.
“I think his road is different than other guys that have played 1,000 games. Everyone's got different journeys, but his is probably one of the most impressive.”
Impressive because Marchand was not destined to be a star.
The Nova Scotia native entered the league as a fourth-liner playing alongside Gregory Campbell and Shawn Thornton on the B’s famed Merlot Line in 2010-11.
“Early in your career, your whole goal is to not get sent down,” Marchand said following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “You’re trying to survive. I feel like you go through different parts of your career where you’re trying to make it. You’re feeling a little comfortable. And now as I’m getting older, I feel like I’m a rookie again a little bit where every day there’s something to prove.
“I’m just still trying to get better and do everything I can to not decline. I still want to play for so long. There’s so many things I want to do.”