BOSTON – The Bruins return home to TD Garden tonight for Game 7 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And with a win, they can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs | Game 7
Boston has chance to close out first-round series on Saturday night at TD Garden
The Game 7 Opportunity:
The Bruins look to rise to the occasion tonight at TD Garden. “I always use the word opportunity," said Jim Montgomery. "To me, I get excited about things that are in front of you...I was lucky to be raised by a man that was really hard on me who won three national championships in three different sports, he understood how you needed to embrace moments like this," said Montgomery. "I think I was raised to embrace moments like that, and that’s why I have confidence in nights like tonight.”
Charlie McAvoy is looking forward to embracing the stakes. “There's a lot of excitement," said McAvoy. "These games don't come around very often and, when they do, you don't want to blink...these are incredible opportunities and moments you can remember, so we want to make the most of it tonight.”
Pat Maroon ephisiped the energy in the room following the Bruins morning skate at TD Garden “Everyone is excited and it’s a great opportunity for us to just go out there and play our game."
Pregame Preperation:
Charlie McAvoy spoke about the importance of taking each moment of the day in strides. "I think a calm, sort of cool confidence is what we're trying to go for," said McAvoy. "This morning we had a couple meetings between last night and today...we know what's in front of us, what lies ahead for us, and what we need to do. We're going to go about our day, and then when we get back tonight we’re going to bring everything we have.”
Lineup Updates:
- Andrew Peeke is still out of the lineup with a hand injury. "“He hasn't been cleared yet," said Jim Montgomery.
- Danton Heinen will be a game time decision. ""We are not sure yet we are going to see how he feels," said Montgomery. "I'll talk to him post skate."
- Montgomery did not name a starting goaltender for tonight.