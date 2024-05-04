Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs | Game 7

The Game 7 Opportunity:

The Bruins look to rise to the occasion tonight at TD Garden. “I always use the word opportunity," said Jim Montgomery. "To me, I get excited about things that are in front of you...I was lucky to be raised by a man that was really hard on me who won three national championships in three different sports, he understood how you needed to embrace moments like this," said Montgomery. "I think I was raised to embrace moments like that, and that’s why I have confidence in nights like tonight.”

Charlie McAvoy is looking forward to embracing the stakes. “There's a lot of excitement," said McAvoy. "These games don't come around very often and, when they do, you don't want to blink...these are incredible opportunities and moments you can remember, so we want to make the most of it tonight.”

Pat Maroon ephisiped the energy in the room following the Bruins morning skate at TD Garden “Everyone is excited and it’s a great opportunity for us to just go out there and play our game."