A message from Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs

To our loyal and dedicated fans,

The 2024-25 season was undoubtedly one of the most challenging of my tenure with the Boston Bruins. Like you, our diehard fans, I bleed black and gold. Today I share your disappointment as the team clears out their locker stalls ahead of a long offseason.

While we have certainly enjoyed some exciting moments this past year, including a Centennial Game and 100th anniversary celebration for the history books, we ultimately fell far short of expectations. Yet, your passion never faltered. You showed up and you believed until the final horn. We cannot thank you enough for your support. Simply put, you are the greatest fans in hockey.

Over the past decade, hockey operations, on-ice talent, hard work and commitment brought Bruins hockey to a level of success we are proud of – but we are not satisfied. Our goal of winning another Stanley Cup remains unchanged.

It’s clear that we have a lot of work to do, and that work is already underway. Despite how difficult it has been to say goodbye to some of our most beloved Bruins this season, these decisions were rooted in the best interests of the future of our franchise. Together with our hockey operations leaders, we are actively preparing for the NHL Draft and anticipate a top-tier selection with more draft capital in hand than we have had in recent years. We are also eager to bolster our roster through free agency and open the door for some of our young prospects to take the next steps in their development.

There is only one way forward from here; expectations and accountability are higher than ever.

I’m incredibly proud to be a Bostonian. I take even greater pride in being a Boston Bruin. Together with leadership, we are embarking on an ambitious journey to restore glory to this great franchise.

Thank you for your unwavering support.

Charlie Jacobs