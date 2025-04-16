Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 16, the following roster transactions:

The team has assigned forwards John Farinacci, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell and Fraser Minten and defenseman Frederic Brunet to Providence; placed defenseman Ian Mitchell on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence.

Farinacci, 24, made his NHL debut and recorded one goal with Boston on April 15 against New Jersey. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward has also appeared in 57 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points. He has skated in 128 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 21 goals and 54 assists for 75 points. The Red Bank, New Jersey native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Lettieri, 30, has appeared in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward has also skated in 26 games with Boston this season, notching three goals and two assists for five points. Lettieri has played in 323 career AHL games with Providence, Iowa, San Diego and Hartford, totaling 140 goals and 145 assists for 285 points. He has also appeared in 155 career NHL games with Boston, Minnesota, Anaheim and the New York Rangers, tallying 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points. The Excelsior, Minnesota native was originally signed by the New York Rangers as a free agent in 2017.

Lysell, 22, made his NHL debut with Boston on Dec. 28 against Columbus and has appeared in 12 games with the club this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has also skated in 51 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. He has played in 161 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 40 goals and 81 assists for 121 points. The Gothenburg, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (21st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Minten, 20, has appeared in 21 games with Boston and Toronto this season, recording three goals and two assists for five points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has also skated in 36 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Toronto Marlies this season, recording nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Brunet, 21, made his NHL debut with Boston on April 15 against New Jersey. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound defenseman has also skated in 68 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording five goals and 19 assists for 24 points. Brunet has appeared in 117 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. The Gatineau, Quebec native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Mitchell, 26, has appeared in 15 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. He has also skated in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying four goals and 23 assists for 27 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound defenseman has played in 155 career AHL games with Providence and Rockford, totaling 23 goals and 70 assists for 93 points. He has also played in 110 career NHL games, recording four goals and 15 assists for 19 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.