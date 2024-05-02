Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs | Game 6

Focused on Six:

The Bruins look to put their Game 5 performance behind them in hopes of closing out the series and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021. "I think we have to take pride in these opportunities," said Pat Maroon. "You know, you're in the Stanley Cup playoffs right...the ultimate goal is to win, go out there and try to be a difference every single night."

When asked what needs to improve from the OT loss on Tuesday night, Maroon wants to up the intensity. "I just think our compete…we have to amp it up to another level I just thought we were flat," said Maroon." "It comes down to puck battles and work ethic and we didn’t bring it I don’t know why but we have to turn the page now and focus on Game 6."