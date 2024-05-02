TORONTO- The Bruins return to Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs | Game 6
Focused on Six:
The Bruins look to put their Game 5 performance behind them in hopes of closing out the series and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021. "I think we have to take pride in these opportunities," said Pat Maroon. "You know, you're in the Stanley Cup playoffs right...the ultimate goal is to win, go out there and try to be a difference every single night."
When asked what needs to improve from the OT loss on Tuesday night, Maroon wants to up the intensity. "I just think our compete…we have to amp it up to another level I just thought we were flat," said Maroon." "It comes down to puck battles and work ethic and we didn’t bring it I don’t know why but we have to turn the page now and focus on Game 6."
Opposing View:
- The Leafs will be without Austin Matthews who was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't play in Tuesday's game at TD Garden. "Obviously a tremendous player, best goal scorer in the league since he came in," said Montgomery when asked about Matthews. "You know he's a great player but they played great without him last game."
- The Leafs have yet to find luck on home ice in this series, with the Bruins taking both games three and four in Toronto. "I think what gives us confidence as a group is that we've won here twice already," said Montgomery. "So that opportunity in front of us, you know, is what gets us excited...we think about ourselves."
To Note:
- Danton Heinen is out of the lineup tonight with a day to day injury.
- Brandon Carlo is feeling good after taking a puck to the face in Game 5. "It was kind of a wonky thing," said Carlo. "Last game I just got hit with the puck in the face and my muscle was just spasming, so it was kind of closed...and if any of you guys have seen me and my glasses, you understand that I need both eyes out there for sure...but happy nothing really bad came from it."
- The starting goaltender for tonight remains unnamed by Jim Montgomery.