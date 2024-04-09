Bruins look to get their fifth straight win tonight as they take on the Hurricanes at TD Garden.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes
Lineup News:
- There will be no changes to the lineup tonight per Jim Montgomery, except Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.
- Justin Brazeau is still week to week after suffering a upper-body injury vs. the Nashville Predators last week.
- Pat Maroon is still on track to make his debut in the near future, possibility for Saturday's game vs. the Penguins. “It’s looking good, he's making the right steps," said Jim Montgomery. "As long as Friday's practice and Saturday’s morning skate… everything goes well… More than likely, yes.”
Opposing View:
- The TD Garden is the first stop on the Hurricanes four game road trip to close out their regular season.
- The Bruins defeated the Canes 4-1 last week in Raleigh.
- The Canes check in with a record of 49-22-7 and sit second in the Metropolitan division.
- Sebastian Aho leads the Canes with 35 goals and 52 assists for 87 points.