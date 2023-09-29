Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

Lohrei, McAvoy Paired Up

Mason Lohrei will play in his second consecutive preseason contest, skating alongside Charlie McAvoy on the B’s top defense pairing. The 22-year-old played upwards of 25 minutes while paired with Brandon Carlo on Tuesday night in Buffalo.

“I mean, he's one of the best defensemen in the NHL, so it's pretty cool to just be his partner and learn from it. I'm excited for that,” said Lohrei, who will also get the chance to play in front of the TD Garden crowd for the very first time.

“I'm just more excited than anything – I watched the game on Sunday just on TV, but it was packed in there and the guys that played said that it was an amazing atmosphere,” added the blue liner. “I'm just excited to be out there for the first time. I'm pumped for that.”

Lohrei said that the feedback from the coaching staff thus far has focused on him playing quickly and with physicality.

“I just take it day by day,” said Lohrei. “Getting that [first game] under my belt obviously helps and just learn from that and go over the film and just try and improve and be better in this game than I was in that game.

“I think I've always just kind of tried to have that mindset and work on having that mindset of next play, no matter what happens. Whether it's the highest of highs or lowest of the lows, you always go out there the next shift and try to make a play.”

Marchand has been impressed with Lohrei dating back to summer workouts at Warrior Ice Arena.

“Skated with him this summer and I was really impressed with his abilities,” said Marchand. “He skates very well, big kid, very poised with the puck. He’s very confident with the puck, not scared to try different things. I’d like to see more of him in an NHL setting where he’s competing against NHL players.”