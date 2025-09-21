Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals 

Boston set to open the preseason Sunday night at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm noticed Matt Poitras before the Boston Bruins took the ice to open training camp this week.

Poitras caught the new head coach’s attention during testing, Sturm said. After using the summer to focus on gaining muscle, the hours in the gym seem to be paying off for Poitras.

“He was one of the better guys, or the fittest guys. He came in knowing that he put a lot of work in during the summer. I think that translates on the ice, too,” Sturm said. “That only gives me something exciting about this kind of player because he put in the work during the summer.”

The 21-year-old split last season between the NHL and AHL. He posted 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games with Providence, and 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 33 games with Boston.

Poitras will be in the lineup for the Bruins’ first preseason game Sunday at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals, aiming to prove he is “ready to be a full-time NHL player.” He is expected to center the second line between Matêj Blümel and Alex Steeves.

“Build confidence and play the way I want to play,” Poitras said of his goals for the preseason showings. “For me, I’m a puck possession guy and I want to make plays. But I need to be a bit more responsible in the neutral zone and the D zone and check a bit more. Use my body.”

It has helped, too, that Poitras was not held back by injury this offseason. The 2022 second-round pick underwent shoulder surgery in February 2024 and took some time to recover from it.

“Obviously, coming off shoulder surgery, sometimes it’s tough. When you first get back into game action, it doesn’t feel 100% and sometimes you’re second-guessing yourself,” Poitras said. “But after having a full season last year and a full summer of training, it feels good.”

Sturm has started Poitras at center for training camp, but told the forward to “be ready to play both.” The head coach also said he will mix veterans with younger players throughout the preseason to help the learning process.

Wait, There’s More

  • Sunday against the Capitals will mark Sturm’s first game as head coach in Boston. Sturm joined the Bruins in June as the 30th head coach in franchise history.
  • Michael DiPietro is expected to start in net for the Bruins. DiPietro logged a 2.05 goals against average and .927 save percentage in Providence last season en route to earning the Aldridge “Baz” Bastien Award (AHL Outstanding Goaltender).
  • Charlie McAvoy will get his first game action since February after his 2024-25 season was cut short due to an upper-body injury. The alternate captain will be on the first pair with Mason Lohrei, whom he has skated with through the first week of training camp.
  • Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm will also be in the lineup for the Bruins on Sunday, picking up on the chemistry they formed at the end of last season. The duo will be on the first line with Viktor Arvidsson. It will be Arvidsson’s first game in the Black and Gold since getting traded to Boston in July.

Opposing View

  • Hendrix Lapierre is expected to be in the lineup for the Capitals. The 23-year-old forward was Washington’s first-round pick in 2020 and is participating in his fourth training camp with the team. Lapierre had eight assists in 27 NHL games last year.
  • The Capitals are coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign during which they finished second in the league with 111 points during the regular season. Washington was eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes.
  • Washington’s AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, won back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024. Their preseason lineup will feature young players from those runs.

