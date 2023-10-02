News Feed

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Boston Bruins Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Impact Throughout 2023-24 Season

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Philadelphia Flyers

Montgomery on Practice Group Split: ‘You Want to See How They Respond’

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Pastrnak Pots Two But Bruins Fall to Philly in Shootout

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle

Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo

Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener

McLaughlin: ‘I’m Ready to Make Push to Make the Team’

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Coyle set to make preseason debut in Philadelphia

coyle
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Charlie Coyle is raring to get going.

After sitting out the first three preseason contests, the veteran centerman will make his exhibition debut on Monday night when the Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub).

“I’ve been looking forward to it for a while,” said Coyle, who will center Jake DeBrusk and Fabian Lysell. “Nice to finally make the lineup here and get a game in just to see where I stand, get the kinks out, get the good habits going.

“It’s been a good training camp. Practice is definitely useful, but you can’t mimic game-like situations, you know? It’s tough to do that. So, it’ll be nice to play against some other players and get that going again.”

Coyle is also set to take on more responsibility this season with the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The 31-year-old has spent extensive time in the middle of Brad Marchand and DeBrusk throughout training camp, forming what could be Boston’s top trio when the regular season commences on Oct. 11.

“It’s an opportunity that’s available – and I’m ready for it,” said Coyle. “I’ve been working towards this my whole career and wanted to play in a role of this caliber…you always want to improve your game. You want to be a guy who can be reliable on all situations, and that’s what I pride myself on. I want to keep showing that and improving.

“We all want to play more minutes, and that’s something I’m looking forward to working towards, and to be a better player for this team. I know I can, and I want to be.”

The Weymouth native is also eager to build on last season, during which he tallied 45 points, the second highest total of his 11-year NHL career behind a 56-point showing in 2016-17 with Minnesota.

“It’s huge,” said Coyle, who also potted 16 goals in 82 games while playing in nearly every situation for Boston’s record-setting squad. “It does give you confidence in what you’re capable of, and what the coaching staff thinks of you, and putting you out in certain situations like that, and you’re playing those big minutes.

“I want to keep improving that. You want to play as much as possible, you love the game, we all want to play, right? So, you want to play more minutes, and play more meaningful minutes. That’s something I look forward to and want to work towards.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery believes that Coyle’s reliability at 5-on-5, as well as on the power play and penalty kill, has made him a critical piece to the puzzle.

“I think it’s prepared him a lot,” said Montgomery. “I think Charlie’s a guy that can handle a lot of ice, he’s blessed physically…with his size, but also with his capabilities of endurance and his VO2 maxes and stuff. He’s a guy that can handle a lot of minutes, so it’s nice when you have him and [Pavel Zacha].

“Pav is very similar, they’re both workhorses, so them playing 19 or 20 minutes a night…that’s something that they can do.”

Coyle talks before BOS @ PHi

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery on what he expects from Matt Poitras on Monday night: “Just to continue what he’s been doing. He’s getting better every day in camp, now we are going on the road and usually when you’re on the road in the NHL [in preseason] you get a better lineup of NHL players. Looking at Philly’s lineup, that’s a really good lineup that they got going tonight, so it would be a good situation to see how he does on the road.”
  • Montgomery on Jesper Boqvist’s camp thus far: “Started slow, but he’s gotten a lot better and [been] really good, actually. He’s making a lot of smart plays. You see his strengths coming out, which is his speed, his skill, and his ability to think the game and build our team game. We’ve been happy with his development throughout camp.”
  • Montgomery on what he’s seen from Morgan Geekie during camp: “He’s only played one game I believe, right? So just getting better through camp, we’re starting to see his pace in practice increase, and his work rate. Not everybody has what we have here with our intensity of practice – that is from our leaders. And it’s probably eye opening, I know it was for me coming in as a coach. So, him getting used to that, and then playing with the pace and the structure that we want and building his game getting ready for the season.”

Montgomery talks ahead of Bruins road preseason game

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Fabian Lysell

Jesper Boqvist – Matt Poitras – Marc McLaughlin

A.J. Greer – Morgan Geekie – Oskar Steen

Anthony Richard – Patrick Brown – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Ian Mitchell

Michael Callahan – Brandon Carlo

Dan Renouf – Reilly Walsh

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi