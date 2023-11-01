News Feed

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New Official Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

B's Rally for OT Win Against Panthers, Extend Point Streak to 9
Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers
Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pastrnak Tallies Three Points As Bruins Defeat Red Wings
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings
Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen
Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28
Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule
The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59
Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season
Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks
Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction
Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

The incident occurred at 9:24 of the third period of Monday's game vs. Florida

chuckie
By National Hockey League

NEW YORK (Oct. 31, 2023) – Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for four games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during NHL Game No. 130 in Boston on Monday, Oct. 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 9:24 of the third period. McAvoy was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, McAvoy will forfeit $197,916.68. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link.