Marchand: 4 Nations ‘Means A Little More’ Being in Boston 

USA, Canada set for showdown in tournament championship at TD Garden

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Brad Marchand knows a thing or two about playing in big games on Causeway Street. On Thursday night, however, he’ll be doing so from the visitors’ bench.

The Bruins captain will be representing Team Canada as they battle Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden.

“It means a little bit more being here,” Marchand said of playing in front of the Garden faithful. “I care tremendously about this city and the people and the fans. Have a lot of friends and family here. But at the end of the day, when you get on the ice you don't think about that stuff.

“You're so in the moment, you're so caught up in what's happening on the bench and on the ice. That's all left behind. It means a lot to be here, but you forget about that stuff pretty quick.”

The showdown between the United States and Canada is being tagged as one of the most highly anticipated hockey games in history as both countries stand behind their teams.

“Everybody rallies behind the national teams, either country, any country,” said Marchand. “There’s so much pride that the Canadian country has in their hockey team. It’s always been that, it’s always been something that when these games are on, everyone in the country sits down and watches them. It’s all people talked about.

“It gives people belief, whatever they’re looking for, it brings everybody together. It’s much larger than just a game. It’s country on country now and everyone is behind their team.”

Marchand said the club’s main goal is to make their fellow Canadians proud.

“I hope they feel the pride that we feel playing for this team,” said Marchand. “We don’t take this opportunity for granted, we hope they understand and see the pride we have playing for our country and how much it means to us. Ultimately, we’re playing for our team and the group, but we’re playing for our country, and we hope that they feel that because ultimately that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s about showing the pride and sacrifice that every Canadian feels every day to be Canadian. We’re here to represent that.”

Brad Marchand speaks with the media ahead of Team Canada's Championship game against Team USA

On the other side, with Charlie McAvoy injured and set to miss the championship game for Team USA, Jeremy Swayman is the Americans’ lone Bruins’ representative. And while the netminder is not expected to dress, he is still cherishing the opportunity to be part of this moment.

“It couldn’t be a better city to be a part of this tournament,” said Swayman. “Just the hockey culture and the community that we have here. It’s gonna be such a special event because of that. To be able to host and see the passionate fans that we have, it’s gonna be a great game and tournament for the world to see what we have here in Boston. Us Bruins are spoiled to have it every night, but it will be really special to have the championship game here.

“It’s a really incredible feeling to be a part of this team and this group and this tournament.”

Jeremy Swayman comments on his experience with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Wait, There’s More

  • Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said that, with the exception of McAvoy, all of his players will be available for the championship game, though he did say some lineup decisions have yet to be made. “Right now, we are healthy with the exception of Charlie McAvoy,” said Sullivan. “Our lineup will be a game-time decision as far as what our lineup looks like tonight.
  • Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper said the lone change for his lineup will be Seth Jarvis subbing in for Travis Konecny. “We built this team to win and everyone’s going to have to chip in in their own ways,” said Cooper. “Some chip in in some games, some chip in in others, some chip in in all of them. They’ve all been a big reason why we’re sitting here.”

Eric Russo details tonight's historic 4 Nations Championship game between Canada and USA

