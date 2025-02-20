Marchand: 4 Nations ‘Means A Little More’ Being in Boston 

BOSTON – Brad Marchand knows a thing or two about playing in big games on Causeway Street. On Thursday night, however, he’ll be doing so from the visitors’ bench.

The Bruins captain will be representing Team Canada as they battle Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden.

“It means a little bit more being here,” Marchand said of playing in front of the Garden faithful. “I care tremendously about this city and the people and the fans. Have a lot of friends and family here. But at the end of the day, when you get on the ice you don't think about that stuff.

“You're so in the moment, you're so caught up in what's happening on the bench and on the ice. That's all left behind. It means a lot to be here, but you forget about that stuff pretty quick.”

The showdown between the United States and Canada is being tagged as one of the most highly anticipated hockey games in history as both countries stand behind their teams.

“Everybody rallies behind the national teams, either country, any country,” said Marchand. “There’s so much pride that the Canadian country has in their hockey team. It’s always been that, it’s always been something that when these games are on, everyone in the country sits down and watches them. It’s all people talked about.

“It gives people belief, whatever they’re looking for, it brings everybody together. It’s much larger than just a game. It’s country on country now and everyone is behind their team.”

Marchand said the club’s main goal is to make their fellow Canadians proud.

“I hope they feel the pride that we feel playing for this team,” said Marchand. “We don’t take this opportunity for granted, we hope they understand and see the pride we have playing for our country and how much it means to us. Ultimately, we’re playing for our team and the group, but we’re playing for our country, and we hope that they feel that because ultimately that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s about showing the pride and sacrifice that every Canadian feels every day to be Canadian. We’re here to represent that.”