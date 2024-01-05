David Pastrnak Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Pastrnak All-Star
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 4, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

This nomination marks Pastrnak’s fourth NHL All-Star appearance after being selected in 2019, 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the forward was named the NHL All-Star Game MVP.

Pastrnak, 27, has appeared in all 36 games with Boston this season, recording 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points with a plus-seven rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound winger currently leads the Bruins in goals, assists, points, points per game (1.39), even strength goals (15), even strength points (28), power play goals (7) and power play points (22) so far this season while averaging 19:39 time on ice per game. 

Across the league this season, Pastrnak ranks in the top-20 in goals (T-6th), assists (T-13th), points (T-6th), even strength goals (T-6th), even strength points (T-11th), power play goals (T-12th), power play points (T-5th) and points per game (7th).

Currently in his 10th season with Boston, Pastrnak has skated in 628 career NHL games, recording 323 goals and 344 assists for 667 points with a plus-127 rating. He ranks in the top-20 in Bruins’ franchise history in goals (8th), assists (15th), points (11th) and hat tricks (2nd, 15).

The Havirov, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

