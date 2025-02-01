David Pastrnak Named NHL First Star for January

Pastrnak
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, February 1, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL First Star of the Month for January.

Pastrnak led the NHL in scoring in January, totaling 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points. The 27-year-old recorded points in 12 of the team’s 14 contests, with four three-point games.

The 6-foot, 200-pound winger has played in all 53 games with the Bruins this season, notching 24 goals and 37 assists for 61 points. He leads the team in goals, assists, points, points per game (1.15) even strength goals (18), even strength points (47), power play goals (6) and power play points (14) this season.

Currently in his 11th season with the Bruins, Pastrnak has skated in 727 career NHL games, totaling 372 goals and 416 assists for 788 points with a plus-135 rating.

The Havirov, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

