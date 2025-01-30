Charlie McAvoy Named Team USA Assistant Captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON – USA Hockey announced today, January 30, that Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been selected as an assistant captain for Team USA for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

McAvoy was named alternate captain for the Bruins at the start of the 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old has skated in 45 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound blueliner has appeared in 499 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 58 goals and 239 assists for 297 points with a plus-146 rating. Among Boston defensemen, McAvoy ranks 10th in franchise history in goals, seventh in assists and eighth in points. He currently leads Bruins blueliners in goals.

McAvoy represented the United States at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, bringing home gold in both tournaments. He played in the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2016 and 2017, winning bronze and gold, respectively. He served as assistant captain for Team USA during the 2017 Tournament. McAvoy was also a member of USA Hockey's national team at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, where they were awarded the bronze medal.

Team USA will be led by General Manager Bill Guerin and Assistant General Managers Chris Drury, Tom Fitzgerald and Bill Zito. Behind the bench, Mike Sullivan will serve as head coach with Assistant Coaches John Tortorella, John Hynes and David Quinn.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament with NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States that will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the tournament.