Brunet, DiPietro Hit Milestones Together in Bruins’ 4-2 Win Over Ducks

Boston scored three power-play goals on Friday night against Anaheim

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

ANAHEIM –– A year ago, Frederic Brunet and Michael DiPietro were in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins, trying to prove they had what it took to make their dreams come true.

On Friday night at Honda Center, Brunet scored his first NHL goal, and DiPietro secured his first NHL win in the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 comeback over the Anaheim Ducks.

Oh, how times have changed.​

“We’d probably say, ‘Wow. Wow, this is insane. There’s no way.’ But the way it happened today, I couldn’t ask for a better night. And the way I did it with Mikey is awesome,” Brunet said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve played with, and I think no one deserves it more than him. The way he played in Providence, it was only a matter of time before he made the big step, and I’m super happy for him.”

DiPietro, who spent one season in the ECHL and six in the AHL before landing his opportunity with the B’s, made 25 saves in his second start of the year. The 27-year-old goalie shut the door after the first period, during which Tim Washe and Beckett Sennecke scored in the final minute for the 2-0 lead.

​“Definitely a dramatic way to get the first one; didn’t make it easy on myself,” DiPietro said with a chuckle. “I think for me, I’m sure I will have more time to debrief and kind of sit with it and see how long the road really was. Obviously it is just one, and obviously you want to build on it. But definitely going to enjoy this moment, and really looking forward to calling my dad and my wife and just talking with them.”

​Brunet pulled the Bruins within one, 2-1, at 3:15 of the second while on the power play. The 23-year-old rookie defenseman settled a pass from James Hagens and fired a shot from the point that snuck past Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal.

“Probably the worst shot of my career. No, it was great. Everyone just coming to congratulate me after, which was awesome. It was such a special night for me, and I think just getting the win was even better,” Brunet said. “It was a burger, so I was like, ‘There’s no way that went in…’ But it went in, so I’m happy about it.”

Head coach Marco Sturm has given Brunet power-play duties early on. Brunet has looked more than comfortable as the quarterback on the second unit.

“For me, his feet are elite. The way he drags and even across the blue line and comes with the hands, too, a little bit. It’s just fun to watch,” Sturm said. “He’s showing a lot of good stuff.”

Brunet, DiPietro, and E. Lindholm speak with the media following 4-2 W at ANA

Brunet recognizes and appreciates the responsibility.

“It means a lot. I know I don’t have a lot of NHL experience to this point, but it’s by playing those minutes, by playing those situations that I am going to get better and better,” Brunet said. “I think it’s a huge part why I’m playing the way I am – playing with confidence. I’m not scared to make any mistakes because I know everyone has my back on the bench.”

Boston found the 2-2 equalizer in the third with another goal on the man advantage, this time from David Pastrnak. Morgan Geekie kept the puck in the zone, and Zacha dumped it in front, where Elias Lindholm and Pastrnak passed it back and forth before the captain backhanded it in at 3:26.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Lindholm said. “I tried to shoot, and then it just went back. It was lucky.”

It was Pastrnak's third goal of the season and 423rd of his career, which puts him in sole possession of fourth place on the Bruins’ All-Time Goal list, trailing only Patrice Bergeron, Phil Esposito and Johnny Bucyk. It also extended Pastrnak’s point streak to four games; he has three goals and five assists through that stretch.

​Lindholm potted a power-play tally of his own at 8:18. Zacha, who earned his second assist of the night, hit Lindholm on the right doorstep for the tap-in shot to make it 3-2.

​“It feels good. I think it’s the first time in a long time that my body feels good,” Lindholm said. “For quite some time, it’s been always something, I feel like. My body feels great.”

Boston extended the gap off a 2-on-1 rush with Hagens and Matt Poitras, who buried it at 16:20 for the 4-2 scoreline and his third goal of the year. Hagen’s assist marked the first two-point performance of his NHL career. The kids are indeed playing with confidence.

“They should,” Sturm said. “I give them the opportunities. As long as they take advantage, I am happy.”

​Poitras’ scoring play closed out the contest as the Bruins poured off the bench to congratulate a beaming DiPietro in the crease. His first-win puck was kept close by as he talked after the game.

“The puck is going under my pillow tonight, and then it’s going to go in my pocket tomorrow and then probably on the plane and everything in between,” DiPietro said. “It’s not going out of sight.”

The Bruins will skate in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Kings for a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Crypto.com Arena.

Sturm speaks with the media following 4-2 W at ANA

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