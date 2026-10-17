Brunet, DiPietro Hit Milestones Together in Bruins’ 4-2 Win Over Ducks

ANAHEIM –– A year ago, Frederic Brunet and Michael DiPietro were in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins, trying to prove they had what it took to make their dreams come true.

On Friday night at Honda Center, Brunet scored his first NHL goal, and DiPietro secured his first NHL win in the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 comeback over the Anaheim Ducks.

Oh, how times have changed.​

“We’d probably say, ‘Wow. Wow, this is insane. There’s no way.’ But the way it happened today, I couldn’t ask for a better night. And the way I did it with Mikey is awesome,” Brunet said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve played with, and I think no one deserves it more than him. The way he played in Providence, it was only a matter of time before he made the big step, and I’m super happy for him.”

DiPietro, who spent one season in the ECHL and six in the AHL before landing his opportunity with the B’s, made 25 saves in his second start of the year. The 27-year-old goalie shut the door after the first period, during which Tim Washe and Beckett Sennecke scored in the final minute for the 2-0 lead.

​“Definitely a dramatic way to get the first one; didn’t make it easy on myself,” DiPietro said with a chuckle. “I think for me, I’m sure I will have more time to debrief and kind of sit with it and see how long the road really was. Obviously it is just one, and obviously you want to build on it. But definitely going to enjoy this moment, and really looking forward to calling my dad and my wife and just talking with them.”

​Brunet pulled the Bruins within one, 2-1, at 3:15 of the second while on the power play. The 23-year-old rookie defenseman settled a pass from James Hagens and fired a shot from the point that snuck past Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal.

“Probably the worst shot of my career. No, it was great. Everyone just coming to congratulate me after, which was awesome. It was such a special night for me, and I think just getting the win was even better,” Brunet said. “It was a burger, so I was like, ‘There’s no way that went in…’ But it went in, so I’m happy about it.”

Head coach Marco Sturm has given Brunet power-play duties early on. Brunet has looked more than comfortable as the quarterback on the second unit.

“For me, his feet are elite. The way he drags and even across the blue line and comes with the hands, too, a little bit. It’s just fun to watch,” Sturm said. “He’s showing a lot of good stuff.”