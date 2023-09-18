Bruins Model Centennial Jerseys at JetBlue Takeoff Event

BOSTON – Let’s just say that strutting down a runway during a fashion show is not exactly in the wheelhouse of Milan Lucic or Brandon Carlo.

Fortunately for both veterans of the Spoked-B, they’re teammates with Brad Marchand.

“Marchy was talking us up, making us feel pretty good about ourselves so he had us confident going up and down the runway there,” Lucic said following the Bruins’ Centennial Takeoff event on Saturday night inside the JetBlue hangar at Logan Airport.

Before the event, during which the Bruins unveiled the three new jerseys – a primary home and away and a vintage alternate – they’ll don during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, Marchand was doing his best to perfect his modeling poses and struts.

“I was very nervous, definitely stepping out of my element there,” said Carlo. “I was just watching Marchy in the back do all these different poses, so I just tried to take a couple from him.”

Marchand admitted that he, too, was feeling a bit out of his element, though you wouldn’t have known it by the way he commanded the stage once the event commenced. The B’s longtime winger, dressed in Boston’s new alternate sweater, tossed a cookie to his wife, Katrina, who was seated in the front row, as he made his way past the crowd, before stopping to pose for the cameras with his stick around his shoulders.

“I was more concerned about the walk. I didn’t know what I was gonna do walking,” said Marchand. “It’s a long walk so I kind of panicked on the way down. But once you get out there you just let it flow.”

To finish things off, Marchand took off his Centennial ball cap and fired it into the crowd with a slapper.

“I’m retiring early and I’m gonna be a model – that was a blast,” Marchand said with his patented smirk. “It was a lot of fun, actually. I think it made it easier knowing that everyone here was a Bruins fan and excited to be a part of it too. It was a great experience.

“Put on the resume now that I’m a part-time model. The jerseys look great, excited to wear them this year.”