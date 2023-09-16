Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins today unveiled three commemorative Centennial jerseys to be worn during the club’s 100th year in 2023-24. The new jerseys – which were unveiled live during the Centennial Takeoff fashion show event at Logan Airport’s JetBlue hangar – include a new primary home and away look, as well as a vintage alternate expected to be worn for select Original Six® matchups during the coming season.

Developed in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League, the Bruins’ Centennial uniform collection pays homage to the club’s 100-year history with both unique and nostalgic highlights. The home and away jerseys carry elements of recent black-and-gold sweaters, but with a festive twist, featuring sparkling “Centennial gold” in place of the traditional Bruins gold. Meanwhile, the alternate jersey, which features brown and gold, is inspired by vintage sweater designs from the club’s origins. All three styles will include a commemorative Centennial patch worn on the right shoulder to mark the historic milestone.

“For reaching such a monumental milestone – our 100th year – we really wanted to do something special with the sweater,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “We’re excited to introduce three bespoke jerseys, each featuring an original crest design as well as unique elements meant to honor a century of Bruins hockey.”

A spin-off of the recent black and white home and away jerseys worn by the Bruins, the Centennial primary uniforms feature new crests, coloring and striping. For the first time since the early 1990s, the club’s primary uniforms are adorned with complementary team crests – a gold-trimmed Spoked-B on the home uniform and a black-trimmed Spoked-B on the road uniform. The club adopted the home crest as its primary team identity for the 2023-24 season back in June.

The “Centennial gold” coloring – a symbolic toast to 100 years of history – brings the primary uniforms’ style to a whole new level for the turn of the century. “Centennial gold” is also incorporated into the new striping on the sweater. The right and left sleeves each contain three gold stripes for a total of six as a nod to the organization’s six Stanley Cup® Championships (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972 and 2011).

The Bruins’ alternate sweater for the Centennial year carries a more vintage style but is the first sweater in club history that features “Bruins beige” as its base color. With highlights of brown and gold, the alternate harkens back to the Bruins’ foundational color scheme from 1924 when brown and yellow – the colors of owner Charles F. Adams’ First National grocery store chain – were chosen for the team uniforms.

Additionally, the alternate features a unique center crest inspired by the club’s 25th anniversary jerseys in 1948-49. The modern interpretation includes a “19” and a “24” gracing the horizontal spokes to celebrate the club’s founding year.

As a nod to the club’s Massachusetts origins, the Bruins’ six Stanley Cup® championship years are emblazoned on Massachusetts town signs inside the collar of the jersey.

The alternate uniform look will be completed with brown helmet, gloves and pants.

Rapid7 remains the Boston Bruins’ official jersey patch sponsor for the 2023-24 season, and its logo will be affixed to the right chest of each of the three new Centennial sweaters worn this year.

Each jersey is available for purchase now online at BostonProShop.com and in-store tomorrow, Sunday, September 17, at the ProShop, powered by '47 at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114). Store hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The ProShop is the official team store of the Boston Bruins and is the only destination for exclusive, limited-edition Centennial merchandise and authentic team product.

The jerseys will also be available for purchase at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West.

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization is the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins recently announced a full slate of special events and initiatives for its Centennial celebration. From content and storytelling to celebrations with fans, community and legacy programming and an exclusive merchandise collection, the Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.