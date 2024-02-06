Bruins to Host Women in Sports Night, Presented by Rapid7, on February 6

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Women in Sports Night, presented by Rapid7, on Tuesday, February 6, during their home game against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Tuesday's game will highlight women who work and compete in the sports community, including athletes and Bruins staff. In-arena host Michaela Johnson will manage the game's PA mic, while Natalie Noury will take over as the in-arena host for the evening. For the first time in club history, the game will feature an all-female control room and production crew.

In addition, Tuesday’s Honorary Captain will be Kyla Casey, a 10-year-old center from the Boston American U10 Girls Team.

In collaboration with Women in Sports Night, the Bruins have announced the Ultimate Hockey Mom award winner, Elizabeth Carney. In 2023, Carney and her husband founded a 18U Tier 1 hockey program in Norwich, Connecticut. She went above and beyond to support the team, playing a pivotal role in the success of the program. Throughout the program’s inaugural year, Carney took on new responsibilities such as coordinating travel schedules and lodging, managing food arrangements, serving as the team’s photographer and even providing housing for international athletes at her home.

During the second intermission, PWHL Boston players Alina Muller, Emma Soderberg, Amanda Pelkey, and Sophie Jaques will be signing autographs behind Loge 7.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will benefit Dream Big!, an organization dedicated to helping girls and young women from low-income communities participate in sports by providing them with equipment, sports attire, financial support and leadership training. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

NESN’s coverage of Tuesday’s game will feature Boston College Women’s Hockey Head Coach Katie Crowley as a studio guest analyst alongside Sophia Jurksztowicz, Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft.

On January 31, the Bruins hosted a Women in Sports networking event and panel, presented by Rapid7, at TD Garden featuring panelists Amela Vautour (VP of Human Resources, TD Garden and Boston Bruins), Danielle Marmer (General Manager, PWHL Boston) and Cynthia Stanton (Chief Marketing Officer, Rapid7). The panel was moderated by WCVB Sports Reporter Naoko Funayama with discussions centered around the importance of self-esteem and confidence.